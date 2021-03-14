Ariana Grande Hilariously Reacts to 2021 Grammy Win with 'Mother Monster' Lady Gaga: 'Wake Up!'

"eternally, deeply grateful for u," Grande tweeted about her "Rain on Me" collaborator Lady Gaga after winning best pop duo/group performance for the hit

Gaga? Grande? Grammy!

Congrats are in order for queens Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, who just took home the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for megahit "Rain On Me" from Gaga's latest album Chromatica.

Although neither star appeared to accept their award during the Grammys Premiere ceremony, Grande hilariously reacted to their win on Twitter.

"MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP @ladygaga!!!!!!!!???" Grande, 27, tweeted, tagging Gaga, 34, who's in Italy filming House of Gucci. (It was around 11 p.m. in Italy when Grande tweeted.)

"eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this. beyond thankful," she added in a second tweet to the "Bad Romance" singer. "congratulations queen, ti voglio bene !" ("I love you" in Italian.)

Then, Grande followed up with a meme of Gaga from a livestream where the "911" singer appeared to be sleeping during an Instagram Live.

Other nominees in the category included J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy for "Un Día (One Day)," Justin Bieber and Quavo for "Intentions," BTS for "Dynamite" and Taylor Swift with Bon Iver for "Exile."

With the win, Gaga becomes the only star to win the award more than once. She also took home the trophy for "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper in 2019. Gaga and Grande also made history, becoming the first two women to win together in the category.

Gaga is up for best pop vocal album for her March 2020 LP Chromatica, which served as a triumphant return to her dance-pop roots.