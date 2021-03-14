"We're gonna 'Rockstar' it out," he tells PEOPLE about the trio's performance

Anthony Hamilton Teases Grammys Performance with Roddy Ricch and DaBaby: 'Gonna Put Some Bop in It'

Grammys, get read for some bops!

Chatting with Entertainment Weekly's Gerrad Hall, Anthony Hamilton teases his "Rockstar" performance with his "Carolina brother" Roddy Ricch and DaBaby on the Grammy Awards stage.

"We're gonna put some bop in it," the 50-year-old tells PEOPLE. "We're gonna 'Rockstar' it out."

The 17-time nominee also reveals his standout moment from his past Grammys.

"Rihanna," he says immediately, referring to her 2013 rendition of "Stay." "Her performance with Mikky Ekko, maybe three rows back from the stage. It was just one of my favorite songs at that moment. It was incredible."

Hamilton opened up about his new track with Tamike Mallory, "Mercy."

"Everything that happened in 2020, from the pandemic to the racial injustice, and all of that went into this song. And being a Black man and having six Black sons, it was a time of heavy heartedness," he tells EW and PEOPLE. "And I wanted to write something that gave Black man the strength and the okay to just not be okay but still feel strong and support it."

"Having Tamika Mallory to set it up — this strong Black figure in the Black community — it allowed people to see that we're still connected," he adds. "It's almost like mother and father was setting it up.""

Image zoom Anthony Hamilton | Credit: People TV

While Hamilton isn't nominated this year, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are nominated together for three Grammys this year for their collab "Rockstar" in the record of the year, best melodic rap performance and best rap song categories.

The Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air live from Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

