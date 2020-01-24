The Best YouTube Covers of This Year's Song of the Year Grammy-Nominated Hits

Mackenzie Johnson/Instagram

As the 62nd Grammy Awards quickly approach, the song of the year category remains stacked with incredible hits from music’s brightest stars. Lady Gaga and first-time nominees Billie Eilish and Lizzo are just a few artists representing the eight songs that have been nominated this year.

By now, you may have heard these hits on repeat ahead of music’s biggest night, so why not swap out the originals with these stunning covers?

“Always Remember Us This Way” by Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Alyssa Shouse‘s haunting vocals will sweep you into a trance, much like Lady Gaga‘s in A Star is Born. The incredible range and quality of Shouse’s voice may reduce you to tears, given the moving lyrics and beautiful musical arrangement.

“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

The Voice alumna Lynnea Moorer garnered more than 3.7 million views on her Eilish cover. The way she’s able to make the song her own while mimicking the star’s soft yet staccato rhythm is a testament to her true talent.

“Bring My Flowers Now” by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“I don’t know where Brandi Carlile came from. I think God pushed her off a cloud or something, right into my lap,” Tucker told Parade of Carlile, who co-wrote the new song — with Phil and Tim Hanseroth — off of Tucker’s first album in 17 years, While I’m Livin’. While no one can really compare to how good the original is, Carlile’s cover comes extremely close, given her hand in crafting the emotional track about appreciating life before it’s too late.

“Hard Place” by Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Next Town Down‘s Leon, Malik, Chris, Terence and Tre’von took the R&B songstress’ ballad and split it into a five-part arrangement that truly highlights each of their unique voices. Press play and keep your computer mouse nearby because you’ll be pressing that repeat button over and over …

“Lover” by Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

This song is particularly difficult to sing, given the high octaves, but to crush it while playing the ukulele? We’re addicted to Mackenzie Johnson‘s rendition and can’t get enough of her original music, too.

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” by Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Gracey Lloyd is a star. You can tell by the way she performs this song so effortlessly — as though she is also hung up on a man child. The richness in her voice exudes a maturity that only a true artist could conjure up to perform this exquisite track. Gracey: we. need. more. covers.

“Someone You Loved” by Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

The six Cimorelli sisters were all gifted with a god-given talent to sing. Their rendition of “Someone You Loved” highlights their delicate harmonies and their ability to tap into the emotions that drive the song. If you want more, check their YouTube channel to get all new music every #CimorelliSaturday.

“Truth Hurts” by Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

The best part about this collaboration between Madame X and guitarist Ki is their ability to serve the uplifting spirit of Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts” with an acoustic version. Their stripped-down harmonies prove that the song can be performed with a softer touch and still make a big impression.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.