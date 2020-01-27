Yo Gotti Mourns the Late Kobe Bryant at 2020 Grammy Awards: 'It Doesn't Feel Real'

Yo Gotti is still processing the news of Kobe Bryant‘s sudden death.

The rapper, 38, honored the basketball star on the 2020 Grammys red carpet just hours after Bryant tragically died, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash.

“I got the news in the car on the way to go get ready [for the Grammy Awards] and it’s still unbelievable,” he tells PEOPLE. “It doesn’t feel real. I got a lot of respect for Kobe.”

Yo Gotti (née Mario Sentell Giden Mims) said his heart especially broke after learning that Bryant’s daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash.

“I have two daughters myself, so hearing that information about his daughter and the other kids being on the [helicopter], it’s crazy,” he adds.

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The former NBA star, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. A source confirmed the death to PEOPLE.

Bryant was reportedly traveling in his private helicopter when it went down, according to TMZ. A rep for Bryant confirmed to TMZ that his daughter was killed in the crash.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Dies in Calabasas Helicopter Crash at 41

While emergency personnel responded, none of the nine people onboard survived, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Bryant is survived by Vanessa, 37, and three of their four children together: daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

