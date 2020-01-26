YBN Cordae Says Death Of Kobe Bryant Is 'A Complete Tragedy' at 2020 Grammy Awards

As the stars descend on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, they are also dealing with the tragic news of Kobe Bryant‘s sudden death.

Rapper YBN Cordae opened up to PEOPLE about learning of the NBA superstar’s passing, calling his death “a complete tragedy.”

“It’s just a complete tragedy, man. That’s all you can use to describe it,” he said. “Rest in peace to his daughter. It’s a complete tragedy.”

Before walking the red carpet, the rapper, 22, also reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Man this is beyond heartbreaking RIP Kobe and his daughter GiGi,” he wrote.

man this is beyond heartbreaking RIP Kobe and his daughter GiGi 💔❤️ — Cordae (@YbnCordae) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. A source confirmed the death to PEOPLE.

The NBA legend was reportedly traveling in his private helicopter when it went down, according to TMZ. A rep for Bryant also confirmed to TMZ that his daughter Gianna, 13, was killed in the crash.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash, but none of the nine people onboard survived, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.

Bryant is survived by Vanessa, 37, and three of their four children together: daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

