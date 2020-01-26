Grammys 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

Music’s biggest night sure lived up to its nickname!

On Sunday, the brightest stars in music flocked to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, hosted for the second time by Alicia Keys.

Full of fresh faces and industry legends, the ceremony delivered thrilling performances and, of course, a plethora of golden gramophone trophies that were handed to lucky artists, recognized for their contributions to the airwaves in 2019.

See the list of winners (in bold) and nominees below, updated throughout the ceremony.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

I,I, Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lis Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Sì, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

BEST RAP ALBUM

Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

BEST RAP SONG

“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

“Racks In the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

“Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

Image zoom Tanya Tucker Fantasy Records

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Image zoom Willie Nelson Gary Miller/Getty

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Bring My Flowers Now,“ Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Image zoom Tanya Tucker Derrek Kupish/dkupish productions

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Amo, Bring Me the Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In The End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I,I, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, NAO

Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Love Again,” Daniel Ceasar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

“Jerome,” Lizzo

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built For Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

BEST R&B SONG

“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

BEST R&B ALBUM

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL

Weather, Tycho

BEST DANCE RECORDING

“Linked,” Bonobo

“Got To Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece Of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater,” RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

The Lion King: The Songs, (Various Artists)

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, (Various Artists)

Rocketman, (Various Artists)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, (Various Artists)

A Star Is Born, (Various Artists)

Image zoom Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy,” Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4

“Girl In The Movies,” Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’

“I’ll Never Love Again,” (Film Version) Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

“Spirit,” Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King

“Suspirium,” Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“We’ve Got To Try,” (The Chemical Brothers) Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer

“This Land,” (Gary Clark Jr.) Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer

“Cellophane,” (FKA Twigs) Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer

“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” (Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus) Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

“Glad He’s Gone,” (Tove Lo) Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer

Image zoom Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Frazer Harrison/Getty

THANK U TO EVERYBODY!! I AM NOW GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ARTIST LIL NAS X !!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — nope (@LilNasX) January 26, 2020

BEST MUSIC FILM

Homecoming, (Beyoncé) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer

Remember My Name, (David Crosby) A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers

Birth Of The Cool, (Miles Davis) Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer

Shangri-La, (Various Artists) Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer

Anima, (Thom Yorke) Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers

Image zoom Beyoncé in Homecoming Raven Varona

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

Becoming, Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All, Jon Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Image zoom Michelle Obama's Becoming Miller Mobley

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan

Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now, Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)

Hadestown, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites, Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)

Oklahoma!, Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

For winners in additional categories, visit the Recording Academy’s official Grammy Awards website here.

