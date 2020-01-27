Trevor Noah on Kobe Bryant's Death at 2020 Grammys: 'Don't Think I've Processed Anything Yet'

Trevor Noah is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday, the TV personality, 35, spoke with E!’s Ryan Seacrest on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet about his emotional reaction to the former NBA star’s death, which happened earlier in the day.

“I don’t think I’ve processed anything yet,” said the Daily Show host. “I don’t think anyone has, you know? It’s very strange when you feel like you know somebody because of all these moments and the impact they’ve had on your life.”

Noah — who’s nominated for best comedy album — continued: “And I think that’s what a lot of people are going through with the news about Kobe Bryant and his daughter and the other people who are involved in the crash.”

Sharing his first reaction to the news of Bryant’s death, Noah tweeted on Sunday morning: “Jesus this is heartbreaking.”

Jesus this is heartbreaking. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020

“It’s one of those experiences where you can feel it,” said Noah to Seacrest. “You can feel it in everybody, everyone’s walking in with celebrating each other today, but at the same time, it feels like now the entire Staples [Center] is going to be celebrating somebody who just strove for excellence … someone who inspires others to be the best they can be.”

Bryant was killed alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, reps for the athlete told TMZ Sports. Seven others also died in the crash, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Sources told ESPN that the helicopter was headed to a travel basketball game for Gianna.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, 37, and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

