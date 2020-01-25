Taylor Swift Will Not Be Attending 2020 Grammy Awards After Receiving Three Nominations

Taylor Swift, who received three Grammy nominations this year, won’t be present for the annual awards show, PEOPLE confirms

By Maria Pasquini and Melody Chiu
January 25, 2020 12:15 PM

Taylor Swift will not be at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

PEOPLE confirms the “Lover” singer, 30, won’t be attending the annual awards show this year. The news was first reported by Variety on Friday.

Although Swift will not be present during music’s biggest night, she did receive three nominations: song of the year (“Lover”), best pop vocal album (Lover) and best pop solo performance (“You Need to Calm Down”).

Swift was last seen in public on Thursday when she unveiled her documentary Miss Americana at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The film, which will be released in theaters and on Netflix starting Jan. 31, offers an inside look at several pivotal moments in Swift’s career, including the public battle for the rights to her music catalog, her experiences during a 2017 groping trial, and the infamous Kanye West interruption at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. In the film, Swift also revealed she previously struggled with an eating disorder.

After the film premiered, Swift took part in a Q&A with director Lana Wilson, thanking the filmmaker for helping her feel safe throughout the entire experience.

“In the public eye, when I get sad or upset or humiliated or angry or go through a really horrible time, I feel like people lean in with this hunger and you never did that to me,” Swift said. “That was what made me feel okay about feeling sadness, anger, humiliation around you because I felt like when I got sad, you did, too.”

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards broadcast live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

