Swizz Beatz's Son Is Wearing Skeleton Face Paint at the 2020 Grammys and Twitter Wants Answers

Prince Nasir Dean, whose stage name is Note Mercato, is a rising artist himself
Stars at the 2020 Grammy Awards are pulling out all the style stops — but one audience member’s look in particular has captivated Twitter.
Prince Nasir Dean, Swizz Beatz‘s 19-year son with Nicole Levy, is rocking skeleton face paint at the awards show, where he is sitting in the second row alongside his dad, who is married to host Alicia Keys.
The rising artist, producer and DJ goes by the stage name Note Mercato, and it appears the skeleton makeup is part of his signature look.
“If you don’t see it, someone at the Grammys is in the audience with a skeleton face paint,” tweeted one fan. “I have many questions.”
“whoever the guy is in full skeleton makeup at the Grammys, is me. I stan,” tweeted another.
Added a third, “Did Alicia really make audience intros and not ask Halloween skeleton mask guy what his name was? I mean… I’d like to know.”
Prince Nasir, who is also a model, teased the look on his Instagram Story while getting ready for the show.
“Grammy cardinal,” he captioned a selfie of himself getting his face painted.
Earlier this month, Swizz Beatz — whose real name is Kasseem Dean — dedicated a sweet post in his son’s honor on Instagram.
“I’m so proud of you making your own way my prince keep going!” he wrote. “Tonight you killed it congrats on your 1st LA show we had to pop up @notemarcato #beachbumlimbo.”
The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.