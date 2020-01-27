Billie Eilish Wins Song of the Year at Grammys 2020: 'I Never Thought This Would Ever Happen'

Not a bad night for Billie!

Billie Eilish just took home a song of the year Grammy for her viral single “Bad Guy.” The 18-year-old musician won the award alongside her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the track.

“Why? So many other songs deserved this, I’m sorry,” Eilish said. “This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life.”

Giving her mom and dad a sweet shout-out, Eilish also thanked her brother before expressing her appreciation for her fellow nominees.

“This is my brother Finneas and he’s my best friend,” she said. “I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kind of things but I genuinely want to say I am so grateful, and I only want to say that I’m grateful, and I am so honored to be here. All of you, I love you to my core. I grew up watching all of you.”

Eilish then turned the attention over to Finneas, who admitted he was also at a loss for words.

“This is a really really big deal and I have no idea what to say. I didn’t think we were gonna win this at all. I loved every song on this list. I want to thank my girlfriend, my best friends, our entire team,” he said. “We just make music in a bedroom together. We still do that. And they let us do that. This is to all the kids who are making music in their bedrooms today, you’re gonna get one of these.”

Eilish racked up the second-most nominations at her first-ever Grammy Awards, including three for “Bad Guy.” Her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is nominated for album of the year, while Eilish herself is up for best new artist.

Eilish made Grammy nominations history after becoming the youngest person to earn nominations in the top four categories: best new artist, record, album and song of the year. She was 17 at the time.

Also nominated for song of the year were Lady Gaga for “Always Remember Us This Way,” Tanya Tucker for “Bring My Flowers Now,” H.E.R. for “Hard Place,” Taylor Swift for “Lover,” Lana Del Rey for “Norman F— Rockwell,” Lewis Capaldi for “Someone You Loved” and Lizzo for “Truth Hurts.”

Last year, Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” took home the coveted prize, although he was not in attendance.

The song of the year category recognizes the track songwriters while record of the year “recognizes the artist’s performance as well as the overall contributions of the producer(s), recording engineer(s) and/or mixer(s).”

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.