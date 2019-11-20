Taylor Swift Fans and BTS Fans Outraged After 2020 Grammy Nominations Snubs

Image zoom BTS; Taylor Swift Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Fans of Taylor Swift and BTS are speaking out after the Grammy Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday morning.

Though the nomination announcement saw success for artists including first-time nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, some fans noticed that musicians including Swift, BTS, Maren Morris and Bruce Springsteen had been snubbed in some categories.

Swift, 29, did earn three nominations — including song of the year for “Lover,” best pop vocal album for Lover (the album) and best pop solo performance for “You Need to Calm Down“— but Lover was not nominated for the prestigious album of the year category.

“Lover didn’t get nominated for album of the year?” one Swift fan tweeted alongside a meme of the singer. “It’s the best selling album of 2019.”

“The best selling album of 2019 didn’t get nominated for album of the year. Okay that’s cool,” another fan added.

Lover didn’t get nominated for album of the year? It's the best selling album of 2019 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZWztYi8DKN — rep (@tsgetaway2) November 20, 2019

The best selling album of 2019 didn’t get nominated for album of the year. Okay that’s cool #GRAMMYs — Ben #1 Tree Paine Stan (@TS7Track3) November 20, 2019

So, the #GRAMMYs have snubbed Taylor Swift's #Lover for 'Album Of The Year' again for the 2nd year in a row. SWIFTIES WE MARCH AT DAWN. pic.twitter.com/dyArXBHgqD — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, K-pop group BTS did not receive any nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards, despite their massive worldwide fanbase.

“I’m gonna say it now: with all the sales, streams and top ratings for Map of the Soul: PERSONA, @BTS_twt at least deserved a nomination for Album of the Year,” one fan tweeted. “I said what I said.”

“Bts had the most digital streams and physical sales of 2019 but didn’t get a nomination,” another fan wrote. “That makes no sense #GRAMMYs.”

A third fan chimed in: “Regardless of them not being nominated for anything, BTS has had a great year and the numbers will always prove otherwise the impact they have had on this world.”

I’m gonna say it now: with all the sales, streams and top ratings for Map of the Soul: PERSONA, @BTS_twt at least deserved a nomination for Album of the Year. I said what I said.#GRAMMYs — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) November 20, 2019

Bts had the most digital streams and physical sales of 2019 but didn’t get a nomination. That makes no sense #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VGypjkvdoD — marebear (@irishwithluv) November 20, 2019

Seriously all the noms are copy paste in most categories where is the "unexpected" noms they claimed!! sucker gets nominated for group of the year and not bts? What does bts need to do more to get a nom? have a super power? Tbh I give up on grannies they're beyond help. #GRAMMYs — ⱼᵤₖₒₒᵣᵢₐ 💛 with ١٥٧٤ (@jukooria) November 20, 2019

Regardless of them not being nominated for anything, BTS has had a great year and the numbers will always prove otherwise the impact they have had on this world.#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/lr8aYwcn3c — Megan G♡ 사랑해 BTS✨ (@_derpbts_) November 20, 2019

i’m mad so let’s chart bts entire discography again #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ASH4dQXH2b — *.:｡maddie :)) ❈ loves woojin and wonho (@jiminogi) November 20, 2019

Other snubs included country singer Morris, who received one nomination for best country duo/group performance but her latest album Girl didn’t receive any love.

“MAREN MORRIS WAS ROBBED,” one of her fans tweeted, while another wrote, “How did Maren Morris not get nominated for best country album…… I don’t even like country but I know home girl was snubbed.”

MAREN MORRIS WAS ROBBED — ellie poole (@redpepperjellie) November 20, 2019

How did Maren Morris not get nominated for best country album…… I don’t even like country but I know home girl was snubbed — Samantha McFarland (@s_mcfar) November 20, 2019

Springsteen, meanwhile, didn’t receive any Grammy nods this year despite releasing his first album of original material since 2012 this year, Western Stars.

“I know it doesn’t matter to @springsteen but I’m disappointed that #WesternStars did not get a @RecordingAcad nomination #GRAMMYs,” one Twitter user wrote.

I know it doesn’t matter to @springsteen but I’m disappointed that #WesternStars did not get a @RecordingAcad nomination #GRAMMYs — Jesse Jackson 🎤 (@JesseJacksonDFW) November 20, 2019

The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.