Taylor Swift Fans and BTS Fans Outraged After 2020 Grammy Nominations Snubs

The nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced on Wednesday morning
Fans of Taylor Swift and BTS are speaking out after the Grammy Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday morning.
Though the nomination announcement saw success for artists including first-time nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, some fans noticed that musicians including Swift, BTS, Maren Morris and Bruce Springsteen had been snubbed in some categories.
Swift, 29, did earn three nominations — including song of the year for “Lover,” best pop vocal album for Lover (the album) and best pop solo performance for “You Need to Calm Down“— but Lover was not nominated for the prestigious album of the year category.
“Lover didn’t get nominated for album of the year?” one Swift fan tweeted alongside a meme of the singer. “It’s the best selling album of 2019.”
“The best selling album of 2019 didn’t get nominated for album of the year. Okay that’s cool,” another fan added.
Meanwhile, K-pop group BTS did not receive any nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards, despite their massive worldwide fanbase.
“I’m gonna say it now: with all the sales, streams and top ratings for Map of the Soul: PERSONA, @BTS_twt at least deserved a nomination for Album of the Year,” one fan tweeted. “I said what I said.”
“Bts had the most digital streams and physical sales of 2019 but didn’t get a nomination,” another fan wrote. “That makes no sense #GRAMMYs.”
A third fan chimed in: “Regardless of them not being nominated for anything, BTS has had a great year and the numbers will always prove otherwise the impact they have had on this world.”
RELATED: Grammys 2020 Nominations: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X Earn Multiple Nods — See the Full List
Other snubs included country singer Morris, who received one nomination for best country duo/group performance but her latest album Girl didn’t receive any love.
“MAREN MORRIS WAS ROBBED,” one of her fans tweeted, while another wrote, “How did Maren Morris not get nominated for best country album…… I don’t even like country but I know home girl was snubbed.”
RELATED: Alicia Keys Will Return as the Host of the Grammy Awards in 2020
Springsteen, meanwhile, didn’t receive any Grammy nods this year despite releasing his first album of original material since 2012 this year, Western Stars.
“I know it doesn’t matter to @springsteen but I’m disappointed that #WesternStars did not get a @RecordingAcad nomination #GRAMMYs,” one Twitter user wrote.
Check out the full list of this year’s Grammy nominations here.
The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.