Demi Lovato’s Grammys 2020 performance made everyone proud — especially Selena Gomez.

Posting about Lovato’s performance of “Anyone” on her Instagram story, Gomez congratulated her close friend, who she’s known since starring on Barney & Friends as children.

“I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was,” she wrote.

“Demi I’m so happy for you,” Gomez, 27, continued. “Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

Lovato’s first performance in over a year and a half was met with a standing ovation from the entire Grammys audience. Lovato had to restart her song after being so overwhelmed with emotion singing lyrics she wrote just days before her July 2018 overdose.

“Anyone, please send me anyone/Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone,” Lovato, 27, crooned Sunday night. “I used to crave the world’s attention / I think I cried too many times / I just need some more affection / Anything to get me by.”

On Friday, she told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music’s Beats 1 hat she hears her lyrics “as a cry for help.”

“You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, Let’s help this girl?’” she said.

“I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t,” Lovato added. “I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’”

In November, Lovato spoke about her recovery from addiction at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles, revealing that she now feels stronger than ever.

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” she said at the time. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”

She later added, “I wouldn’t change the direction of my life for anything. … I would never regret anything. I love the person that I am today.”

Lovato is set to sing on a big stage next Sunday at the 2020 Super Bowl. Before the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs, Lovato will be in charge of singing the Star Spangled Banner.

Gomez had a comeback of her own recently, too.

Before releasing her album Rare earlier this month, she dropped singles “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” in late October. It’s her first solo release since her 2015 album Revival.

“I feel like I’ve kind of found my way a bit more. Every year I’m constantly growing, and this time I actually recognize it and appreciate it,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month. “I just want everything to be great, and I think that song represents where I’m at, which is I needed to find a better place for me.”

Gomez’s Rare and Lovato’s “Anyone” are out now.