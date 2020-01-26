Watch the Grammy Awards Red Carpet Livestream with PeopleTV

Established and emerging artists alike will vie for the music industry’s most coveted trophy Sunday at the Grammy Awards.

Alicia Keys returns as host of the show, which will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. First-time nominee Lizzo leads the pack of hopefuls with a total of eight nominations.

PeopleTV’s PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons, PEOPLE Senior Editor Janine Rubenstein and Entertainment Weekly Senior News Editor Gerrad Hall will co-host a live red carpet pre-show ahead of the awards ceremony. Catch the full livestream above at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

RELATED: Grammys 2020 Nominations: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X Earn Multiple Nods — See the Full List

Tune into the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.