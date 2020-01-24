Grammys Parties Are in Full Swing! See Where Billie, Blake, Lizzo & More Are Celebrating Ahead of Music's Biggest Night
Rosalía
at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.
Dan Smyers, Blake Shelton & Shay Mooney
at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.
Lizzo
at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.
Gwen Stefani & Bebe Rexha
at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.
Billy Porter & Billie Eilish
at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.
Gary Clark Jr. & Nicole Trunfio
at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.
Maggie Rogers
at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.
Dan Auerbach & Yola
at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.
Rob Gronkowski & Camille Kostek
at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.
Naomi Campbell
at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.
JoJo & Nicole Scherzinger
at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.
Noah Cyrus
at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.
Ben Platt & Zoey Deutch
at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.
Kate Beckinsale
at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.
AJ & Aly Michalka
at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.
Bia
at Billboard‘s Annual Power 100 event at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Thursday.
Lupe Fiasco
at the Robert Glasper Experiment for the Seventh Annual Glasper Jam hosted by UPROXX at Teragram Ballroom in L.A. on Thursday.
Charlie Puth
at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.
Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson
at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.
Pete Wentz
at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.
Brandi Carlile
at the Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium on Thursday.
Ariel Winter
at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.
Billy Ray Cyrus
at the BMG Pre-Grammy Party 2020 at Troubadour in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
Lindsay Ell & Bebe Rexha
at the BMG Pre-Grammy Party 2020 at Troubadour in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
Brittany Howard
at the Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday.
Alicia Keys
at the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on Wednesday.
Meghan Trainor
at the NMPA and Billboard Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase in L.A. on Wednesday.
Meek Mill
at TIDAL and Dolby Celebrate Meek Mill’s Championships with Live Dolby Atmos Music Performance at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday.
Chris Martin of Coldplay
at the Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium on Tuesday.
Skip Marley
at the One Love Hotel (a.k.a. 1 Hotel in West Hollywood) presented by Mastercard during Grammy Week 2020.