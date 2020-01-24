Grammys Parties Are in Full Swing! See Where Billie, Blake, Lizzo & More Are Celebrating Ahead of Music's Biggest Night

The fun won't stop 'til Monday
By Kate Hogan
January 24, 2020 05:40 PM

1 of 32

Rosalía

Emma McIntyre/Getty

at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.

2 of 32

Dan Smyers, Blake Shelton & Shay Mooney

Rich Fury/Getty

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.

3 of 32

Lizzo

Rachel Murray/Getty

at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.

4 of 32

Gwen Stefani & Bebe Rexha

Lester Cohen/Getty

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.

5 of 32

Billy Porter & Billie Eilish

Charley Gallay/Getty

at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.

6 of 32

Gary Clark Jr. & Nicole Trunfio

Amy Sussman/Getty

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.

7 of 32

Maggie Rogers

Emma McIntyre/Getty

at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.

8 of 32

Dan Auerbach & Yola

Rich Fury/Getty

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.

9 of 32

Rob Gronkowski & Camille Kostek

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.

10 of 32

Naomi Campbell

Rich Fury/Getty

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.

11 of 32

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Frazer Harrison/Getty

at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.

12 of 32

JoJo & Nicole Scherzinger

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.

13 of 32

Noah Cyrus

Anna Webber/Getty

at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.

14 of 32

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty
15 of 32

Ben Platt & Zoey Deutch

Rachel Murray/Getty

at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.

16 of 32

Kate Beckinsale

Erik Voake/Getty

at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.

17 of 32

AJ & Aly Michalka

Anna Webber/Getty

at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.

18 of 32

Bia

Michael Tran/Getty

at Billboard‘s Annual Power 100 event at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Thursday.

19 of 32

Lupe Fiasco

UPROXX

at the Robert Glasper Experiment for the Seventh Annual Glasper Jam hosted by UPROXX at Teragram Ballroom in L.A. on Thursday.

20 of 32

Charlie Puth

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday.

21 of 32

Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson

Anna Webber/Getty

at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.

22 of 32

Pete Wentz

Frazer Harrison/Getty

at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.

23 of 32

Brandi Carlile

Koury Angelo/Getty

at the Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium on Thursday.

24 of 32

Ariel Winter

Frazer Harrison/Getty

at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday.

25 of 32

Billy Ray Cyrus

Kevin Winter/Getty

at the BMG Pre-Grammy Party 2020 at Troubadour in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

26 of 32

Lindsay Ell & Bebe Rexha

Lester Cohen/Getty

at the BMG Pre-Grammy Party 2020 at Troubadour in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

27 of 32

Brittany Howard

Koury Angelo/Getty

at the Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday.

28 of 32

Alicia Keys

Rich Fury/Getty

at the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on Wednesday.

29 of 32

Meghan Trainor

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

at the NMPA and Billboard Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase in L.A. on Wednesday.

30 of 32

Meek Mill

Ben Esakof on behalf of TIDAL

at TIDAL and Dolby Celebrate Meek Mill’s Championships with Live Dolby Atmos Music Performance at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday.

31 of 32

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Kevin Mazur/Getty

at the Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium on Tuesday.

32 of 32

Skip Marley

Christopher Polk

at the One Love Hotel (a.k.a. 1 Hotel in West Hollywood) presented by Mastercard during Grammy Week 2020.

