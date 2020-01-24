Grammys Parties Are in Full Swing! See Where Billie, Blake, Lizzo & More Are Celebrating Ahead of Music's Biggest Night The fun won't stop 'til Monday By Kate Hogan ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Rosalía Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday. 1 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Dan Smyers, Blake Shelton & Shay Mooney Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday. 2 of 32 Applications View All Lizzo Image zoom Rachel Murray/Getty at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday. 3 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Gwen Stefani & Bebe Rexha Image zoom Lester Cohen/Getty at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday. 4 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Billy Porter & Billie Eilish Image zoom Charley Gallay/Getty at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday. 5 of 32 Applications View All Gary Clark Jr. & Nicole Trunfio Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday. 6 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Maggie Rogers Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday. 7 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Dan Auerbach & Yola Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday. 8 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Rob Gronkowski & Camille Kostek Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday. 9 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Naomi Campbell Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday. 10 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday. 11 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement JoJo & Nicole Scherzinger Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday. 12 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Noah Cyrus Image zoom Anna Webber/Getty at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday. 13 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty 14 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Ben Platt & Zoey Deutch Image zoom Rachel Murray/Getty at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday. 15 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Kate Beckinsale Image zoom Erik Voake/Getty at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday. 16 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement AJ & Aly Michalka Image zoom Anna Webber/Getty at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday. 17 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Bia Image zoom Michael Tran/Getty at Billboard‘s Annual Power 100 event at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Thursday. 18 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Lupe Fiasco Image zoom UPROXX at the Robert Glasper Experiment for the Seventh Annual Glasper Jam hosted by UPROXX at Teragram Ballroom in L.A. on Thursday. 19 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Charlie Puth Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday. 20 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson Image zoom Anna Webber/Getty at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday. 21 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Pete Wentz Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday. 22 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Brandi Carlile Image zoom Koury Angelo/Getty at the Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium on Thursday. 23 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Ariel Winter Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in L.A. on Thursday. 24 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Billy Ray Cyrus Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty at the BMG Pre-Grammy Party 2020 at Troubadour in West Hollywood on Wednesday. 25 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Lindsay Ell & Bebe Rexha Image zoom Lester Cohen/Getty at the BMG Pre-Grammy Party 2020 at Troubadour in West Hollywood on Wednesday. 26 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Brittany Howard Image zoom Koury Angelo/Getty at the Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday. 27 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Alicia Keys Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty at the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on Wednesday. 28 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Meghan Trainor Image zoom Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock at the NMPA and Billboard Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase in L.A. on Wednesday. 29 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Meek Mill Image zoom Ben Esakof on behalf of TIDAL at TIDAL and Dolby Celebrate Meek Mill’s Championships with Live Dolby Atmos Music Performance at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday. 30 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Chris Martin of Coldplay Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty at the Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium on Tuesday. 31 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Skip Marley Image zoom Christopher Polk at the One Love Hotel (a.k.a. 1 Hotel in West Hollywood) presented by Mastercard during Grammy Week 2020. 32 of 32 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement EDIT POST

Close View image Grammys Parties Are in Full Swing! See Where Billie, Blake, Lizzo & More Are Celebrating Ahead of Music's Biggest Night

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.