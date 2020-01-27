Grammys 2020: See All the Most Powerful Performance Photos of the Night

From Lizzo's opening number to Alicia's moving tribute, the night was full of show-stopping performances
By Sophie Dodd
January 26, 2020 11:42 PM

After dedicating the night to Kobe Bryant following his sudden passing on Sunday, Lizzo kicked off the show with a powerhouse performance of her song “Cuz I Love You,” bringing the entire audience to their feet.

With a quick costume change, the eight-time Grammy nominee performed her hit single “Truth Hurts,” which won her the best pop solo performance award. She also took home best urban contemporary album and traditional R&B performance. 

Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton melted our hearts with a moving duet of their new love song “Nobody But You.” 

Hosting for the second year in a row, Alicia Keys began by paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and addressing the somber mood in the room before performing an emotional rendition of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” with Boyz II Men.

“I know how much he loved music, so we gotta make this a celebration in his honor. He would want us to keep the vibrations high,” Keys said. 

The “Girl on Fire” singer then took to the piano to play a Grammys-centric parody of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.”

Ten years after their last Grammys nomination, The Jonas Brothers had the audience (and their own wives) jamming out to their new single “What A Man Gotta Do.”

Before taking home the award for best rap album for Igor (his first Grammy!), Tyler, the Creator rocked the house with a fiercely energetic performance of his songs “Earfquake” and “New Magic Wand,” backed by a troupe of lookalike dancers.

Usher, FKA Twigs and Prince’s one-time fiancée Sheila E. paid tribute to the late musical legend with a grooving, sensual medley of his songs, including “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss.”

Camila Cabello brought tears to our eyes as she serenaded her father Alejandro, whom she brought to the show as her date, with her single “First Man” as home videos of the pair played in the background. 

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker took the stage to perform their song “Bring My Flowers Now,” which earned them the Grammy for best country song. The pair, who teamed up for their album While I’m Livin’, also took home the award for best country album. 

Ariana Grande captivated us as she asked the audience to imagine a different world during her highly anticipated return to the Grammys stage, starting with her song “Imagine,” which is believed to be about her late ex Mac Miller. 

After slipping out of her dress and into something a little more comfortable — namely, a pair of frilly pajamas — Grande belted out her songs “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next” alongside a group of backup dancers while dancing around a bedroom set. In addition to her performance, Grande received five nominations this year, including album of the year and record of the year. 

Billie’s voice will be haunting us long after this party’s over. Dressed in matching sequin Gucci suits, best new artist Eilish and her older brother and producer Finneas gave a haunting performance of her song “When the Party’s Over” for her first-ever Grammys performance. 

