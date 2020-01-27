Ozzy Osbourne Says ‘This Last Year Has Been Hell’ After Revealing Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Days after telling the world that he’s been battling Parkinson’s Disease, Ozzy Osbourne hit the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards with his daughter Kelly while wife Sharon was working as a reporter for CBS. But the rocker admitted that the past year has been a challenging one since he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder last February.

“This last year has been hell for me,” Osbourne, 71, said on CBS’s Grammy Red Carpet Live pre-show. “I’ve had surgery on my neck. I’ve announced to the world that I’ve got Parkinson’s. It’s been one rock ‘n’ roll year for me.”

Image zoom Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne at the. 2020 Grammys. Rich Fury/Getty

The Black Sabbath frontman, who walked with a cane, said he’s been going to physical therapy to recoup from surgery he had after a fall, but that he might still be up for touring again.

“If I’m well enough I’ll work towards it,” Osbourne said of possibly hitting the road. “I’m having physical therapy every day, five days a week. I’m trying, doing the best I can. Neck surgery’s not easy.”

Osbourne’s daughter Kelly shared how proud she felt of her father’s progress.

“Seeing how far Dad’s come this year and how far he’s come in the last week alone has just been incredible,” Kelly, 35, said. “I think coming out and telling his truth has been a weight lifted off of his shoulders. And even like his physical therapist is saying how far you have moved forward in this last week is insane.”

Image zoom Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne on GMA Jan. 21.

Ozzy opened up about his health status on Good Morning America on Tuesday, saying, “I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

Wife Sharon, 67, added that Ozzy has PRKN2, which she called “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination.”

