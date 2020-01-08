The Cutest Photos of 2020 Grammy Nominees as Kids

These tiny tots grew up to be part of this year's talented class of Grammy contenders
By Diane J. Cho
January 08, 2020 11:32 AM

1 of 11

Lizzo/Instagram

First-time nominee Lizzo is leading this year’s group of aspiring winners with eight nominations, including album of the year for Cuz I Love You and best new artist.

2 of 11

Another first timer, Lil Nas X is trailing close behind with six nominations, including album of the year for 7 and record of the year for his hit “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. 

3 of 11

Billie Eilish/Instagram

Baby Billie Eilish probably wouldn’t have imagined she would be tied with Lil Nas X with six noms this year. The star’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is up for album of the year and her single “Bad Guy” is in the running for song of the year.

4 of 11

Instagram

Ariana Grande’s tiny frown would surely turn into a smile if she knew her future Thank U, Next album would be nominated for album of the year and her song “7 Rings” for best pop solo performance.

5 of 11

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Younger Lady Gaga would be crossing her fingers for her future self, nominated for song of the year for “Always Remember Us This Way.”

6 of 11

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Taylor Swift’s been working toward her song of the year nomination for “Lover” since she was singing the national anthem in arenas back in 2002.

7 of 11

Instagram

Back when Beyoncé was old enough to watch the original 1994 Lion King, she probably didn’t expect to — years later — be nominated for best pop vocal album for the 2019 reboot’s soundtrack: The Lion King: The Gift.

8 of 11

Classmates.com

John Legend’s festive sweater in this photo could be seen as a precursor to his 2020 nom for best traditional pop vocal album for his holiday collection of songs entitled, A Legendary Christmas.

9 of 11

Scott Gries/Getty

The Jonas Brothers would still be cheesing this hard if they knew their future song “Sucker” would be up for best pop duo/group performance.

10 of 11

Shawn Mendes/Instagram

Little did cutie Shawn Mendes know that he would grow up to be honored with a nom for best pop duo/group performance with his future girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

11 of 11

Courtesy Michelle Obama

Younger Michelle Obama probably had no idea she would be checking off “Grammy nominee” on her future bucket list, but when you dream big, anything can happen! The former First Lady is another first-time nominee, up for best spoken word album for Becoming.

