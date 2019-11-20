The 2020 Grammy Awards nominations have been announced and music’s biggest stars couldn’t be more excited!

On Wednesday morning, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 62nd Grammy Awards, set to take place Jan. 26, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. First-time nominee Lizzo led this year’s crop of hopefuls with a total of eight nominations, including record of the year and song of the year for “Truth Hurts,” album of the year for Cuz I Love You and best new artist.

Two other first-time nominees, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, follow closely behind her with six nominations each, while other musicians nominated include Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, H.E.R., Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

On Twitter on Wednesday, Lizzo, 31, thanked her fans with a slew of all-caps excited tweets.

“THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT,” she wrote, responding to another tweet which simply read, “THANK YOU.”

“WE ARE ALL WINNERS,” she added in a third tweet.

THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT https://t.co/5YT4Axx221 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

WE ARE ALL WINNERS https://t.co/sfc4aARZ5D — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

Image zoom Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Nick Jonas Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Jeff Spicer/Getty; Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Grande, on the other hand, took a more understated approach to the news.

oh wow oh wow — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X, 20, expressed his disbelief on Twitter, writing, “NO F—ING WAY.”

His musical partner on “Old Town Road,” Billy Ray Cyrus, also shared his gratitude on social media.

The Jonas Brothers, who were nominated for best pop duo/group performance for their song “Sucker” also shared their excitement on Twitter — and posted a video of the moment they found out they had been nominated.

“We’re Grammy nominated!!!!!” Nick Jonas wrote, while Joe Jonas added, “Ah! 😱”

“Thank you everyone for making this year possible!!” Kevin Jonas wrote, alongside the sweet video of the siblings celebrating their nomination. “From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!”

Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gn7QFVVe2B — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) November 20, 2019

We’re Grammy nominated!!!!! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 20, 2019

Ah! 😱 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) November 20, 2019

Rapper Gucci Mane also celebrated his nomination on Twitter. The musician was nominated alongside Lizzo in the best R&B performance category for their song “Exactly How I Feel”.

“I’m a Grammy nominated artist address me as such,” Mane, 39, tweeted on Wednesday, adding in another tweet, “Am I dreaming or am I nominated for a Grammy ?????? @lizzo thank U.”

I’m a Grammy nominated artist address me as such 😤 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 20, 2019

Am I dreaming or am I nominated for a Grammy ??????? @lizzo thank U 🙏🏿 https://t.co/U9LCrQXcmi — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 20, 2019

Guwop at the Grammys! 🙏🏿 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, country stars Thomas Rhett and Reba McEntire also thanked fans following their respective nominations for best country album.

“I’m completely shocked to be nominated for a Grammy!!” Rhett, 29, wrote on Instagram. “This is nuts. Thanks to everyone who worked on Center Point Road with me! I’m so proud of this record and all the hard work that went into it. Thank you Lord!”

McEntire wrote on Twitter: “Thanks to the @RecordingAcad for such great news to wake up to this morning! #StrongerThanTheTruth was nominated for #GRAMMYs Country Album of the Year. Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this album!!!”

Thanks to the @RecordingAcad for such great news to wake up to this morning! #StrongerThanTheTruth was nominated for #GRAMMYs Country Album of the Year. Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this album!!! pic.twitter.com/dhXCjBCFpw — Reba (@reba) November 20, 2019

Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to show thanks not only to the Recording Academy, but also to her musical siblings in the Pistol Annies.

“So very thankful today to the @recordingacademy and my peers for the nominations. “It All Comes Out In The Wash“ for Best Country Song and ‘Interstate Gospel’ with my sisters @pistolannies for country album,” she wrote on Instagram. “Nearly a decade of friendship and songs. 💗 2 noms for 6 women who write their stories. Love you all.”

More artists, including H.E.R. and Dan + Shay, continued to post about the honor throughout the day.

5 NOMINATIONS!!!! WHAAAAAT. THATS CRAZY!!!! AGAAAAAINNNNNN. AAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. GOD IS GREAT — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) November 20, 2019

Such a blessing and honor to wake up this morning and see we’re nominated for a GRAMMY!!! BIG LOVE!!!! ❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️@RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs2020 #GrammyNominations #GRAMMYs https://t.co/m83sHcxOQB — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) November 20, 2019

I’m trying to find the right words for the @RecordingAcad nominations this morning, this is an absolute dream!! — Yola (@iamyola) November 20, 2019

// B E S T R O C K S O N G – N O M I N A T I O N // @RecordingAcad L O V E #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/z4TCNnZEPg — The 1975 (@the1975) November 20, 2019

America’s Sweetheart @LewisCapaldi is nominated at the 2020 #GRAMMYs for Song of the Year! Congrats!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rmHvM1ByOL — Universal Music Group (@UMG) November 20, 2019

Check out the full list of Grammy nominations here.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.