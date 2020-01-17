First-Time Grammy Nominee Jessie Reyez Reveals Her Must-Haves for the Big Night

Image zoom John Parra/Getty

Jessie Reyez is gearing up for her first-ever Grammys.

The Canadian singer, 27, is up for best urban contemporary album for her EP, Being Human in Public, at this year’s awards show — and in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, she reveals her must-haves for the big night.

“Probably my Converse Chucks and a T-shirt, to make sure I have something to change into if I’m wearing heels and a gown,” Reyez says. “Floss because I’m a floss-aholic and some ChapStick.”

While Reyez’s Being Human in Public has already earned her R&B/soul recording of the year at the 2019 Juno Awards (which is Canada’s biggest music awards show), she says attending the Grammys has been a dream of hers since she was “a kid.”

“I remember watching the show in my pajamas and feeling conflicted because I was like, ‘Why am I on this couch? Why am I not there?'” she says.

When she found out about her Grammy nomination, Reyez says, “I don’t think my jaw has ever hit the ground that fast.”

“It is nuts,” she says. “I’m still in disbelief about it.”

As for what she’s most looking forward to about the big night, Reyez says it’s getting to “dress up and see my friend Billie Eilish.”

Plus, she adds, “I’d love to meet Lizzo … And I hope I f—ing win!”

Regardless of what happens at the Grammys, Reyez has an exciting year in store as she prepares to release her forthcoming debut album, which she says has to do with “life and death.”

“[It’s about] the sad side of love and how the day that you meet the love of your life is the day you’ll meet the person that’s going to hurt you the worst,” she says. “Because no matter what, humans are meant for goodbyes. So, it has a lot to do with those extremes, jumping back and forth from those polarities.”

Overall, Reyez says seeing how far she has come from the early days of her career has been “crazy.”

“I feel like for a lot of people it seems like it was overnight,” she says. “But that’s just nuts because it’s been a minute of going at it and of getting a lot of nos and of getting a lot of rejection. So to be seeing wins and to be seeing it with my team is dope.”

