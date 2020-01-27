Yes, Nick Jonas Knows He Had Something in His Teeth During Grammys Performance — See His Response

Yes, Nick Jonas had what appeared to be food stuck in his teeth during his Grammy Awards performance on Sunday night — and yes, he knows you know he did, too.

“At least you all know I eat my greens,” he quipped on Twitter.

In another tweet, he wryly added, “So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight.”

The Jonas Brothers took the stage at the ceremony to sing their latest single, “What a Man Gotta Do,” live for the first time since releasing the track and its music video on Jan. 17. The brothers — including Joe and Kevin — kicked off the show with their new song “Five More Minutes” before transitioning to their latest hit.

During the performance, some Twitter users noticed that Nick, 27, appeared to have something stuck in his tooth.

“Who let nick jonas on stage with the LETTUCE IN HIS TOOTH,” one person tweeted, while another added, “And the Grammy goes to the piece of salad stuck in Nick Jonas’ tooth.”

“Does anyone else see the piece of spinach in Nick Jonas’ tooth,” another viewer tweeted.

Image zoom The Jonas Brothers performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards Kevin Winter/Getty

During their performance, the Jonas’ wives Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner were on hand, watching in the Grammys audience and sweetly singing and dancing along.

The brothers were nominated in the pop/duo group performance category this year for their song “Sucker.”

They ended up losing the award to “Old Town Road” by Lis Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Their performance came after they walked the Grammys red carpet earlier Sunday but decided to skip all interviews just hours after news broke that Kobe Bryant had been killed along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.