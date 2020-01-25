Watch PEOPLE's MusiCares Benefit Gala Red Carpet Livestream

The music industry is rallying behind an honorable cause ahead of the Grammy Awards.

A benefit gala for MusiCares, a nonprofit that helps musicians in need, will be held Friday night at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The organization will honor Aerosmith as its Person of the Year for their many years of charitable work.

PeopleTV’s PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Deputy West Coast News Editor Melody Chiu will co-host a live, red carpet streaming pre-show. Catch the full livestream above at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

RELATED: Inside MusiCares’ Mission to Provide Support and Keep the ‘Music Industry Healthy and Well’

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS.