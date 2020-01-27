Michelle Obama Is Now on Her Way to EGOT-ing After Winning Her First Grammy, for Becoming

Add “Grammy winner” to Michelle Obama‘s long list of accomplishments.

The former first lady won her first Grammy Award on Sunday for best spoken word album, for the audiobook recording of her bestselling memoir, Becoming. Obama, 56, beat out actor John Waters and the recording of Beastie Boys Book, about the iconic band.

Obama wasn’t at the show to collect her award, but presenter Esperanza Spalding, who won this year for best jazz vocal album, said she would “gladly accept on her behalf.”

Obama, one of PEOPLE’s “People of the Year” in 2019, is the second first lady to win a Grammy.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also took home a Grammy in the same category for her book, It Takes a Village, in 1997, while husband Bill Clinton was president.

And Obama is also the second Grammy winner in the family — husband and former President Barack Obama has two Grammy Awards in the spoken word album category for his memoirs Dreams from My Father and The Audacity of Hope, won in 2006 and 2008.

While this is Mrs. Obama’s first Grammy nomination and win, an audiobook version of her book American Grown was nominated for best spoken word album in 2012. However, she did not do the recording, and the Grammy went to Janis Ian’s album Society’s Child.

The former first lady is now on her way to EGOT-ing (also known as winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony) with her achievement. And it’s not out of reach — she and President Obama have a production company, Higher Ground Productions, which just earned its first Academy Award nomination for the Netflix documentary American Factory.

So thrilled that Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, and all of the incredible people behind #AmericanFactory are nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar! We’re so proud of them and amazed by their talent for storytelling. See for yourself now on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/pLEE5zg0gr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 13, 2020

“So thrilled that Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, and all of the incredible people behind #AmericanFactory are nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar!” Mrs. Obama tweeted on Jan. 13, after the Oscar nominations were announced. “We’re so proud of them and amazed by their talent for storytelling. See for yourself now on @Netflix.”

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.