New Couple? Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus Hold Hands, Get Flirtatious at Grammys Afterparty

Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus brought some heat to a 2020 Grammy afterparty on Sunday.

The rapper and the “Make Me (Cry)” singer attended a party hosted by Sony Music Entertainment at NeueHouse Hollywood, where they posed for photos and frequently held hands.

Later that evening, the pair attended the Republic Records afterparty together at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, where they were spotted getting cozy. In fact, they barely left one another’s side, even when Kelly, 29, went outside for a smoke break.

Earlier that night, Cyrus, who turned 20 on Jan. 8, cheered on her father Billy Ray as he performed monster smash “Old Town Road” alongside Lil Nas X during the 62nd annual Grammys telecast, which aired live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. BTS and Diplo also joined the extra-special live remix.

In December, fans speculated that Cyrus and Tana Mongeau were dating after the 21-year-old YouTube star referred to Cyrus as her “girlfriend” in a video. But Mongeau that walked back weeks later, telling Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 YouTube Steamy Awards in Los Angeles that they’re not dating.

“To be real, I think that I might have started the girlfriend stuff with some YouTube title,” Mongeau said, before raving about her friend.

“I just love being around Noah,” she said. “There’s something about her, even before I knew her, that has always inspired me. She’s so real, she’s so raw. The way she turns her emotions into art and cares about mental health and was born into this life, but turns it into something beautiful, is so inspiring to me. And I love to kick it with her.”

Mongeau confirmed that “there is no tea” when it comes to her and Cyrus’ relationship: “Like, that is the tea on that. I literally just like to spend time with her and care about her. Everything else just kind of makes it a mess.”