Luis Fonsi Talks Collaborations with Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber: 'It's About Coming Together'

Luis Fonsi knows it takes a village to put together a great album — and his helpers just so happen to be some of the biggest names in pop music.

The Puerto Rican singer, 41, gave shout-outs to his high-profile collaborators Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and more on the red carpet at the 62nd annual Grammy awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, praising the stars for helping his Grammy-nominated album Vida shine.

“Just on this album alone I have, obviously, Justin Bieber with the remix of ‘Despacito,’ I have Demi Lovato, I have Daddy Yankee, Ozuna,” Fonsi told PeopleTV on the red carpet. “Latin music makes people dance, it puts people in a good mood, so I love to be able to do that.”

Bieber, 25, hopped on the “Despacito” remix back in 2017, and helped propel it to the top of the charts, making it the first Spanish-language song to top the Hot 100 in 20 years. Daddy Yankee, 42, was also featured on remix, as well as the original track.

Fonsi previously told PEOPLE he thought Bieber “did a great job,” and was thrilled with the pop star’s decision to record his part in Spanish.

The 27-year-old Lovato, meanwhile, lent her vocals to Fonsi’s track “Échame La Culpa,” while Ozuna, 27, did the same for “Imposible.”

“Right now in music, there’s no language barrier, per se,” Fonsi said. “It’s about coming together, and it doesn’t matter if you don’t quite understand every single lyric of the song, it’s just about celebrating.”

Fonsi’s Vida is up for best latin pop album, scoring the star his fifth Grammy nomination.

“I’m more attached to this album for many, many reasons,” he said. “I’m just happy to be here, honestly.”

