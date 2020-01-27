Lizzo Tearfully Accepts Third Grammy of the Night: 'Let's Continue to Lift Each Other Up'

Lizzo gave an inspirational speech on stage at the 2020 Grammys after winning her third award of the night.

The musician won the best pop solo performance award for her song “Truth Hurts.” (The other nominees in the category were “Spirit” by Beyoncé, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande, and “You Need to Calm Down” by Taylor Swift.)

During her speech, Lizzo, 31, addressed the somber mood at the awards ceremony following the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant hours earlier.

“Thank you to the Academy, this is … unexpected, really cool,” she began tearfully. “I want to say, you know, this whole week I’ve been lost in my problems, stressed out, and then in an instant, all of that can go away and your priorities really shift. And today all the little problems I thought were big as the world were gone, and I realized that there’s people hurting right now.”

Lizzo

“You guys create beautiful music, you guys create connectivity and as I’m speaking to all of y’all in this room — we need to continue to reach out. This is the beginning of making music that moves people again. Making music … that liberates people,” she said.

“Let’s continue to reach out, hold each other and lift each other up,” she concluded. “God bless you. Thank you so much.”

Lizzo earned eight nominations at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, the most of any artist nominated this year. During the awards given out ahead of the broadcast, the superstar already won two Grammys: best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You and best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome.”

When the Grammy nominations were announced, Lizzo thanked fans on Twitter with a slew of excited, all-caps tweets.

“THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT,” she wrote, responding to another tweet which simply read, “THANK YOU.”

“WE ARE ALL WINNERS,” she added in a third tweet.

