Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' May Get Belated Grammy Nod Despite 2017 Release

Despite the fact that it was released in 2017, Lizzo‘s breakout hit “Truth Hurts” may be eligible for a nod at the 2020 Grammys.

As Billboard observed in a new report, the track is up for consideration because it was never submitted when it was initially released two years ago, and it also appears on the deluxe edition of her recent album Cuz I Love You, which was released during the Grammy eligibility period (Oct. 1, 2018 – Aug. 31, 2019).

“Truth Hurts” reached a high of number four on the Billboard Hot 100 charts this year and has been certified platinum.

Members of the Recording Academy are set to meet at an annual gathering in September to rule on whether or not “Truth Hurts” will be eligible to compete at the ceremony, which is set to take place on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It’s been a big year for Lizzo, who released Cuz I Love You in April. The star has graced a several magazine covers — including Essence, Allure and Love — and stunned the audience at the 2019 BET Awards in June with an epic performance of her hit “Truth Hurts.”

The 31-year-old is also set to perform at the 2019 MTV VMAS, which are airing live from New Jersey on Aug. 26.

While it’s safe to say the singer is on a roll, her path to success has been paved with challenges. In June, Lizzo revealed that two years ago, she was ready to give up on her dream.

“It was a long road,” Lizzo previously told PEOPLE of her career.

Indeed, Lizzo (real name: Melissa Jefferson) has been hustling to make a name for herself for 10 years.

Born in Detroit and raised in Houston (where she trained to become a classical flautist), Lizzo moved to Minneapolis in 2011 to pursue music. She quickly became a local celebrity in the city’s hip-hop community — and was even a protégée of Minnesota native Prince, performing at Paisley Park and recording with the icon before his death.

Lizzo’s big break came in 2016, when she signed a major label deal with Atlantic Records. Nearly a year after releasing her acclaimed Coconut Oil EP, Lizzo dropped her rowdy breakup bop “Truth Hurts” in September 2017. But she was devastated by the initial response — or lack thereof.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,’” Lizzo recalled. “I was like, ‘F— it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.’”