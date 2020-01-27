Lil Nas X Joined by BTS, Diplo and the Real Nas in 'Old Town Road' Grammys Medley Performance

“Old Town Road” got the ultimate remix, thanks to BTS and Diplo — and newly minted Grammy winner Lil Nas X also got help from the real Nas.

At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the K-pop boy band — including band members RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope — and the deejay, 41, joined Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for the ultimate performance of the country rap hit, which is nominated for record of the year, before Nas made a surprise appearance to help sing “Rodeo.”

The performance kicked off with a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, as Lil Nas X performed the beginning of “Old Town Road” sitting next to a Los Angeles Lakers jersey bearing Bryant’s name and jersey number.

Image zoom Diplo, Lil Nas X and Mason Ramsey Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

He then made his way through to a variety of different rooms that held his collaborators, starting with BTS, who put a hometown spin on the lyrics by singing “Seoul Town Road.”

Next came Mason Ramsey, the 13-year-old Yodeling Walmart kid, who was featured on an Area 51-themed remix titled “Old Town Raid” with Lil Nas X, Cyrus and Young Thug, and Diplo, who strummed a banjo as he sat on a hay bale.

Image zoom BTS at the 2020 Grammys John Shearer/Getty Images

Image zoom Diplo (L) and Orville Peck at the 2020 Grammys Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cyrus eventually hit the stage to sing his popular verse on the track, and was cheered on by daughter Noah Cyrus and wife Tish Cyrus, who were seen dancing and singing in the audience.

After the motley crew performed altogether, Nas made his surprise appearance, hopping on “Rodeo,” a Lil Nas X track originally featuring Cardi B.

Image zoom Nas and Lil Nas X Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Image zoom Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Nas wrapped his feature with a second shoutout to Bryant, who was killed Sunday morning in a plane crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

“Kobe, we love you,” he told the crowd as he walked off stage.

“Old Town Road” — which won Sunday for best pop duo/group performance — made history in July by becoming the longest-running No. 1 single to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for a total of 19 weeks. (In August, Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy” took over the title.)

At the time of the history-making feat, the 20-year-old rapper acknowledged how he was a “struggling artist” years before, but due to the hard work and perseverance he put into the country/rap track, his life drastically changed for the better.

“Did I know it would become the longest running number 1️⃣ song of all time? NO! but I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me,” he shared. “This song has changed my life and the way I see the world around me in less than a year.”

Image zoom Billy Ray Cyrus (L) and Lil Nas X Lil Nas X/YouTube

Since its release in Dec. 2018, the song was nearly everywhere, from the radio to movie trailers, to social media. Then, Lil Nas X signed to Columbia Records and released his EP, 7, which was a follow-up to his self-released project NASARATI from 2018.

Following the success of “Old Town Road,” the star released his second single “Panini” in June.

Other performers taking the Grammys stage Sunday evening include Eilish, Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Rosalía, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Tanya Tucker.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.