Lewis Capaldi Reveals Why He's a 'Little Worried' About Going on Tour with Niall Horan 

Lewis Capaldi might have a multi-platinum hit and sold-out tour under his belt, but that doesn’t mean he has lost any sense of his humility — or self-deprecating humor — in the process.

While the 23-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter is nominated at the 2020 Grammy Awards this weekend in the song of the year category for his breakthrough hit, “Someone You Loved” he doesn’t have any expectations of winning.

“I’m not going to win the Grammy; it’s cool,” Capaldi told PEOPLE ahead of participating in Lenovo Legion’s Backstage Battle series in Los Angeles on Friday night. “It’s not the end of the world.”

Image zoom Lewis Capaldi Ben Trivett

When asked whether he has a speech prepared in the event that he does, in fact, win, Capaldi hilariously reiterated, “No, because I’m not going to win.”

“I’m completely okay with it,” he said. “Even when we got the nomination, I was like, ‘Oh that’s amazing, we’ll get to go and see Billie Eilish.’ I haven’t written a speech because I won’t need to use it. But no, whoever wins — whether it’s Billie or Lizzo or Lady Gaga or whoever — I’ll be there cheering them on.”

As to how he’s prepping for the show, Capaldi said, “I’d like to say I’m getting my body right, but I’ve been drinking since I got [to Los Angeles].”

“It’s been a lot of fun,” he added. “I’ve eaten a lot of food and drunk a lot of alcohol. I’m just out here enjoying it because I’ll probably never be nominated for a Grammy again. I might as well have fun while I’m here.”

Image zoom Lewis Capaldi Alexandra Gavillet

When it comes time for the Grammys, Capaldi said there’s one A-lister he’d like to run into: Beyoncé.

“If I could be in Beyonce’s vicinity, I think we could come together and be a pairing for the ages,” he said.

RELATED: Grammys Parties Are in Full Swing! See Where Billie, Blake, Lizzo & More Are Celebrating Ahead of Music’s Biggest Night

Ahead of the big show, Capaldi participated in Lenovo Legion’s Backstage Battle series — which will be a YouTube video showing him competing against a friend from his record label on the Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptops — on Friday night.

“I love games, so I was like, ‘It sounds like a lot of fun,'” he said. “I’m very excited to do it. I’m all about just having fun.”

Of his competition, Capaldi said, “I’m going to smoke them, that’s what’s going to happen. I’m going to smoke them!”

Image zoom Lewis Capaldi and Maggie Rogers Lester Cohen/Getty Images

After the Grammys, Capaldi will be able to take his gaming skills to Universal Music Group’s after party (presented by Lenovo), where there will be a Lenovo Legion Gaming Lounge for guests to enjoy. Next, he’ll be gearing up to tour Europe in February before joining Niall Horan on his “Nice to Meet Ya kicking off in Nashville on April 20.

“Niall is a very good mate,” Capaldi said. “It’s going to be such a laugh, and I think that’s the best thing about it. I’m a little worried about the nights out on tour because Niall can drink. He’s a lot better than I am. I think I’m going to be a lot more hungover than he is on stage. It’s going to be good fun.”

As to how his life has changed since the release of his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, Capaldi said, “I used to sit in my house all the time in my underwear, so now I don’t get to do that so much.”

“I used to think, ‘Be a musician, and you don’t have to get up early,'” he continued. “I used to think being a musician [would mean] sleeping in until 12. I’m up so f—ing early all the time.”

In more seriousness, he said, “The last couple years have been the best of my life. I’m so lucky to get to do this. So I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can. It’s more than I could have ever hoped for.”