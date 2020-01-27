Lewis Capaldi Mistaken for Seat Filler After Losing Out at 2020 Grammy Awards

Lewis Capaldi had a good laugh at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The 23-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter, who was nominated in the song of the year category for his breakthrough hit, “Someone You Loved,” revealed that he had been mistaken for a Grammys seat filler while attending the awards show.

“A lady at the Grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom,” he tweeted on Sunday night, adding a series of laughing emojis.

At awards shows, seat fillers are volunteers who attend the event to fill out the crowd for the cameras during a live broadcast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are several websites that work with shows like the Emmys, Oscars and Grammys to find seat filler volunteers — and they don’t need to have any acting experience.

Capaldi lost out to Billie Eilish, who was honored for her viral single, “Bad Guy.” Other nominees included Lady Gaga for “Always Remember Us This Way,” Tanya Tucker for “Bring My Flowers Now,” H.E.R. for “Hard Place,” Taylor Swift for “Lover,” Lana Del Rey for “Norman F— Rockwell” and Lizzo for “Truth Hurts.”

A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #GRAMMYs — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) January 27, 2020

The loss wasn’t a huge disappointment for Capaldi, who spoke to PEOPLE ahead of the awards night and said that he didn’t have big expectations of winning.

“I’m not going to win the Grammy; it’s cool,” Capaldi told PEOPLE before participating in Lenovo Legion’s Backstage Battle series in Los Angeles on Friday night. “It’s not the end of the world.”

“I’m completely okay with it,” he added. “Even when we got the nomination, I was like, ‘Oh that’s amazing, we’ll get to go and see Billie Eilish.’ I haven’t written a speech because I won’t need to use it. But no, whoever wins — whether it’s Billie or Lizzo or Lady Gaga or whoever — I’ll be there cheering them on.”

Ahead of the awards night, the artist also took some time to enjoy being in Hollywood.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Capaldi said. “I’ve eaten a lot of food and drunk a lot of alcohol. I’m just out here enjoying it because I’ll probably never be nominated for a Grammy again. I might as well have fun while I’m here.”

Now, the singer is gearing up to tour Europe in February before joining Niall Horan on his “Nice to Meet Ya” tour kicking off in Nashville in April.

Capaldi said he’s a little worried about touring with Horan because he knows they’ll have more than a few late nights together.

“Niall is a very good mate,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s going to be such a laugh, and I think that’s the best thing about it. I’m a little worried about the nights out on tour because Niall can drink. He’s a lot better than I am. I think I’m going to be a lot more hungover than he is on stage. It’s going to be good fun.”