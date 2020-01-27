Nipsey Hussle's Partner Lauren London Attends 2020 Grammys, Accepts Award in Late Rapper's Honor

Nipsey Hussle posthumously won his first Grammy award on Sunday, and his partner Lauren London accepted the honor on his behalf.

At the pre-telecast ceremony ahead of the official 2020 Grammy Awards, London — mom to the late rapper’s son Kross, 2 — took the stage with Hussle’s family, including his grandmother, to accept the gramophone for best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle,” which also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

“I speak on behalf of our family … in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel,” said London, 35. “Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. And God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom, and something that we will forever be able to live with.”

Added his grandmother, “I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life that will always live in my heart.”

The late rap icon, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, died on March 31 last year after he was tragically gunned down on the Los Angeles street where his clothing store, the Marathon Clothing Company, is located. He was 33.

Later in the evening, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG are expected to take the stage to deliver a performance in Hussle’s honor.

In addition to London and Kross, Hussle is survived by his daughter Emani from a previous relationship.

The awards show comes as Los Angeles mourns another local hero, former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on Sunday at age 41.

