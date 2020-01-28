Katharine McPhee Jokes She Has More Grammys Than Billie Eilish 'by Marriage' to David Foster

Billie Eilish might have been the big winner at the Grammys on Sunday, but Katharine McPhee still thinks she came out on top.

On Tuesday, the American Idol alum joked on Twitter that the “Bad Guy” singer’s five Grammy awards have nothing on the 16 she adopted after marrying 70-year-old record producer David Foster over the summer.

“Everyone who keeps saying Billie Eilish walked away with the most Grammys must not remember I won 16 by marriage this past summer,” McPhee, 35, wrote.

Everyone who keeps saying Billie Eilish walked away with the most Grammys must not remember I won 16 by marriage this past summer. — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) January 27, 2020

In the four decades since his first Grammy nomination in 1979, Foster has gone on to be nominated a total of 45 times in categories ranging from producer of the year to record of the year and album of the year, among others. In 1994, Foster famously won four awards for producing the Bodyguard soundtrack and Whitney Houston‘s iconic cover of “I Will Always Love You.”

Image zoom David Foster and Katharine McPhee; Billie Eilish FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty; Rich Fury/Getty

Foster and McPhee, who tied the knot in London in June 2019, met for the first time on the set of American Idol during the show’s fifth season in 2006, while he was a guest mentor.

“We met on American Idol when I was a contestant and he was a mentor with Andrea Bocelli,” the singer told Today in September. “I have always just admired him and loved him and he’s always been so great to people around him. He can be intimidating when he really needs to be for his work, but he’s really lovely.”

When asked what he loves most about his wife, Foster responded: “Her singing, first of all … I mean, where do I start, the inner beauty, the outer beauty. And we have been friends for 14 years, and it was just kind of a natural coming together.”

RELATED: Katharine McPhee and David Foster Joke About Their Prenup: ‘You’re Using Me for My Talents’

McPhee is currently featured as a special guest on Foster’s “Hitman Tour,” which kicked off last week in Modesto, California, and will run through May.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing a 2020 US tour and to be coming to cities I have never been to before,” Foster told PEOPLE in September. “This intimate show allows me to tell my story of my experience in the music business for the last 40 years. I bring along some of the greatest voices in the world, including the incredibly talented Katharine McPhee.”

Image zoom David Foster and Katharine McPhee Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

At the Grammys, meanwhile, Eilish, 18, took home the awards for song of the year, best new artist, record of the year, album of the year and best pop vocal album. She made history as the youngest musician to ever be nominated — and win — all four awards in the major categories.

“Mainly I think the fans deserve everything. I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight, because they’re the only reason any of us are here at all,” Eilish told the crowd as she accepted her best new artist prize. “So, thank you to the fans… You guys make this worth it.”