The Jonas Brothers Skip Red Carpet Interviews at 2020 Grammy Awards After Kobe Bryant Death

The Jonas Brothers are taking a moment of silence after the sudden death of Kobe Bryant.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas walked the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, but decided to skip all interviews just hours after news broke that Bryant tragically died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash.

“I was meant to interview the Jonas Brothers tonight and they’ve canceled all interviews because they’re in shock,” said Sharon Osbourne, who is reporting as a CBS correspondent on the carpet during the network’s pre-show.

The band is still currently scheduled to perform during the awards ceremony.

Before walking the red carpet, Nick, 27, called Bryant’s death “heartbreaking” on Twitter.

This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

Kevin tweeted that he was “praying” for the Bryant family.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. Praying for strength for the entire Bryant family and sending all of you love,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace Kobe and Gianna.”

Absolutely heartbreaking. Praying for strength for the entire Bryant family and sending all of you love. Rest In Peace Kobe and Gianna. pic.twitter.com/JW12AduxLU — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and an additional seven other people when their helicopter went down in Calabasas, California, authorities said at a press conference.

The athlete was reportedly traveling in his private helicopter at the time, according to TMZ.

