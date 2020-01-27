Jonas Brothers Take the Grammys Stage with Sophie, Danielle and Priyanka Watching in the Audience

The Jonas Brothers were burning up at their Grammy Awards performance on Sunday night.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took the stage to sing their latest single, “What a Man Gotta Do,” live for the first time since releasing the track and its music video on Jan. 17.

Just as they did in the video, wives Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner were on hand for the night — watching in the Grammys audience and sweetly singing along.

The band’s performance comes after they walked the red carpet earlier Sunday but decided to skip all interviews just hours after news broke that Kobe Bryant had been killed along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash.

Standing back to back, the brothers kicked off the show with their new song “Five More Minutes,” before transitioning to their latest hit.

Kevin was on the guitar as Nick belted out “Caught my heart about one, two times/Don’t need to question the reason I’m yours, I’m yours.”

Joe later chimed into to croon his part of the romantic melody.

Background dancers then flooded the stage as fireworks sparked and lights flashed.

During the performance, the camera panned to audience to show the brothers’ wives all sitting together. Chopra, 37, burst into her own choreography. Danielle, 33, quickly followed her lead and danced along. (And Kevin gave her a quick kiss as the brothers walked up to the stage during their performance.)

The brothers, who are competing to win their first Grammy, are nominated in the pop/duo group performance category for “Sucker.”

Days before their Grammys gig, Nick teased their big surprise to Ellen DeGeneres during the band’s appearance on her daytime talk show.

“We have a very special performance lined up. We don’t want to give anything away but we’re playing the new song that just came out and then we’re doing something else which I don’t think anyone is going to expect,” he said.

2019 was a comeback year for Nick, Joe and Kevin as they reunited as a band. That February, they released “Sucker,” their first new song in nearly six years and the first track off their album, Happiness Begins, which was released in June 2019.

Then the trio premiered their Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness, and went on a successful tour, which kicked off in Miami in August 2019 and will continue with their European leg starting in the U.K. on Jan. 29.

In 2019, Joe hit a milestone in his personal life: He wed Game of Thrones star Turner in Las Vegas on May 1, then again in France in late June.

Other performers taking the Grammys stage on Sunday include Aerosmith, BTS, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, John Legend, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Rosalía, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Tanya Tucker.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.