Jameela Jamil just barely survived boyfriend James Blake’s 2020 Grammy Awards loss, and she has the joking tweet to prove it.

The award for best alternative music album was presented ahead of Sunday night’s Grammys broadcast on CBS. Blake, 31, was nominated for his album Assume Form, but the award went to Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride.

In a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Sunday night, Jamil, 33, shared photos of her and Blake dramatically reacting to his loss.

“He didn’t win,” the actress captioned the tweet, tagging her longtime love. “We both took it really well. @jamesblake you were and are always my winner. 😍”

Blake jokingly replied in his own tweet, writing, “I’m absolutely fine.”

He didn’t win. We both took it really well. @jamesblake you were and are always my winner. 😍 pic.twitter.com/1dCrkfW83J — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 27, 2020

Image zoom From left: James Blake and Jameela Jamil Jamella Jamil/Twitter

Image zoom From left: James Blake and Jameela Jamil Jamella Jamil/Twitter

Blake has previously said that his relationship with Jamil was the inspiration for his album Assume Form.

The singer lovingly wrote on Twitter in January 2019: “To @jameelajamil I love you and you are the reason this album exists, but now everyone else has it, so I’ll see you at home in 30 mins and we can talk s— about everyone.”

In a previous interview with Dazed, he added that Jamil helped him tap into his emotions to create the album.

“It feels good now to just be able to tell people how I feel,” he said. “I think it’s because I met my girlfriend, and there was no room for pretense. She speaks her mind. It was like, ‘Tell me how you feel. Tell me what you’re thinking.’ In my everyday life, I wasn’t being encouraged to sit behind metaphor or sit behind long silences or be in a mood without explaining what it’s about.”

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.