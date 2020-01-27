Jaden Smith Celebrates ‘Boyfriend’ Tyler the Creator’s Grammy Win

Tyler, the Creator is a Grammy winner — and Jaden Smith is celebrating!

On Sunday, the rapper, 28, won the best rap album prize for his album Igor. When accepting his trophy, Tyler (né Tyler Gregory Okonma) said that he had “never fully felt accepted” in the rap music community.

Smith, meanwhile, tweeted about Tyler’s big win that night, writing, “My Boyfriend Just Won A Grammy.”

Back in November 2018, Smith, 21, sent fans into a frenzy when he claimed that Tyler was his boyfriend while performing at the rapper’s sixth annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles.

However, a source told PEOPLE that Smith was just “trolling.”

Image zoom Jaden and Tyler George Pimentel/WireImage; PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

My Boyfriend Just Won A Grammy — Jaden (@jaden) January 27, 2020

RELATED: Tyler the Creator Says He ‘Never Fully Felt Accepted in Rap’ After 2020 Grammy Awards Win

“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world, and I love him so f—ing much,” Smith said on stage, as captured on video by fans. “And I want to tell you guys something. Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother f—ing boyfriend and he’s been my mother f—ing boyfriend my whole f—ing life. Tyler the Creator is my f—ing boyfriend. It’s true!”

When the camera panned to Tyler in multiple videos of the event, he could be seen shaking his head “no,” waving his fingers and laughing in reaction.

Smith, though, playfully continued: “Tyler the Creator is my f—ing boyfriend. Okay? If you take anything away from this f—ing show, that’s what you need to take away.”

RELATED: Jaden Smith Claims Tyler, the Creator Is His Boyfriend — But He’s Just ‘Trolling’: Source

The exchange continued on Twitter after the performance, with Smith writing, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”

On Monday morning, Tyler responded, “hahaha you a crazy n— man.”

Image zoom Twitter

A rep for Tyler had no comment, while a rep for Smith did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Neither of the two have explicitly labeled their sexuality.

Smith, who is the son of superstar parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, has been known for sharing cryptic messages in the past, particularly on Twitter. He also embraces gender-fluid clothing and avoids labeling himself (he has even said he doesn’t categorize himself as human).

Tyler (né Tyler Gregory Okonma) has previously said he had a boyfriend and alluded to coming out of the closet on Twitter. In 2015, he wrote, “I TRIED TO COME OUT THE DAMN CLOSET LIKE FOUR DAYS AGO AND NO ONE CARED HAHAHHAHAHA.”