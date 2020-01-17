Recording Academy Head Deborah Dugan Placed on ‘Administrative Leave’ 10 Days Before Grammys

Image zoom Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Deborah Dugan, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, has been placed on administrative leave just days before the 2020 Grammy Awards, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The Recording Academy said that the administrative leave comes after an allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the organization. Recording Academy Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr. will serve as interim president and CEO.

“In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board has placed Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately,” the Recording Academy’s statement read. “The board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations.”

“The board determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academy’s membership, repair Recording Academy employee morale, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators,” the statement continued. “The Recording Academy Board of Trustees is committed to fostering a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace, music industry, and society.”

Dugan had been the head of the Recording Academy for just five months after being appointed in August 2019. She became the first female president and CEO of the organization last year, following allegations of gender bias against the Recording Academy, and after former president Neil Portnow stepped down in July 2019.

Portnow had received backlash for saying female artists need to “step up” following a controversial male-dominated Grammy Awards in 2018. (He later went on to apologize for his comments.)

Dugan was previously the CEO of AIDS organization RED and also worked as the president of Disney Publishing Worldwide.

Alicia Keys will return as host for this year’s Grammys, which will also feature performances from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Lizzo and more.

The Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.