Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Say at the Grammys They 'Don't Think' They'll Make an Album Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were dressed to impress at the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday.

The affectionate couple — who will be performing their new love song, “Nobody But You,” at the awards show — showed off their individual style while walking the carpet.

Stefani, 50, stunned in a strapless, cream-colored Dolce & Gabbana minidress and thigh-high leather boots, while Shelton, 43, wore a black tuxedo jacket and charcoal-colored pants.

Of the embellishments on her dress, Stefani joked to Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet, “Blake has been gathering shells over the last four years since we met,” adding that the designer “did use some of the shells that Blake picked out for me over the years.”

“Some of these still have creatures in them,” Shelton quipped.

Image zoom From left: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 2020 Grammy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty

Asked if “Nobody But You” was originally written as a duet, Shelton confirmed that it was not.

“But once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, especially for us — the lyrics of the song just fit our story perfectly,” he said on E! “Believe it or not … we were in the gym, I was watching her work out, listening to the song and it was like, ‘Wait a minute. You need to sing on this song with me.’ “

“It just all came together,” he said.

But the collaboration doesn’t mean the couple plans to make an album together. “I don’t think so,” Shelton said.

“I don’t think so either,” added Stefani. “But we have done a lot of music together, actually. We wrote two songs together — that’s a lot. Because he never does that. He’s sharing his talent with me!”

As for any pre-performance nerves? It wasn’t really a concern.

“We [sing together] all the time,” Shelton explained. “We sing at the house, music is such a part of our everyday life anyway together, so performing here — it’s the Grammys, so you’re nervous about that — but the actual performing together is just what we do.”

Shelton, who is up for best country solo performance for his single “God’s Country,” first revealed that the couple, who recently celebrated their four-year anniversary, would be performing at the awards show in December.

“Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!” he wrote.

Stefani followed up Shelton’s social media post by writing, “never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!”

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys, doing our song together,” Shelton previously told ABC News Radio of the performance. “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen.”

In December, Shelton said the love song really “fits my story.”

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said in a statement. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

Image zoom From left: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani earlier this week Amy Sussman/Getty

