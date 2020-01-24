Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Join These Power Couples Who've Performed Together at the Grammys

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting ready to tear up the Grammys stage on Sunday. The couple, who met on The Voice in 2014 and became official in November 2015, will perform their latest duet, “Nobody But You.”

Shelton, who’s been nominated eight times, is nominated this year for best country solo performance for “God’s Country.” His better half has been nominated 18 times and has taken home three Grammys.

Though there are plenty of talented couples who’ve mixed the music business with pleasure (think Faith Hill and Tim McGraw or Sonny and Cher), it turns out that couples rarely perform at the Grammys together. Shelton and Stefani are about to be in very good company.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bey and Jay are practically the King and Queen of the Grammy Awards. Beyoncé has a total of 23 awards under her belt, while her husband is trailing closely behind her with 21. In 2014, the pair opened the show with a steamy performance of their duet, “Drunk in Love.”

Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony

Frank Micelotta/Getty

The former couple, who married in 2004 and divorced in 2014, performed an emotional duet of their song, “Escapémonos,” at the 2005 Grammy Awards.

They also performed together at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2011, at which they sang “Olvidame y Pega la Vuelta.” That year, they announced that they were separating, which made the emotional performance of the breakup track all the more poignant.

Rihanna & Drake

Image zoom

The pair never confirmed their romance, but if their 2011 performance of “What’s My Name?” isn’t an indicator of their chemistry, then give them each an Oscar for impeccable acting.

We can’t wait to see Shelton and Stefani join these power couples when the Grammy Awards air live on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.