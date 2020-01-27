The superstar sibling duo took the carpet by storm in their custom Gucci ensembles. “We’ve got the whole group, dad and mom, me and Billie,” Finneas, Billie’s older brother and producer, said during PeopleTV’s Grammys red carpet pre-show on Sunday. “Someone will embarrass somebody of course. That’s the whole deal and that’s the best part.”

Finneas has already won the Grammy for best engineered album, non-classical and producer of the year, non-classical for his work on Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Meanwhile, Billie is up for six awards, including album of the year, record of the year, song of the year for “Bad Guy,” pop solo performance and best new artist. The youngest nominee this year, 17-year-old Billie — who is the youngest singer in the award show’s history to be nominated in all four major categories — was already announced as winner of the Grammy for best pop vocal album.