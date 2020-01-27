Ariana Grande & Her Parents
To top off her Cinderella moment, the Thank U, Next singer got some support from proud parents Edward Butera and Joan Grande on the red carpet. Grande, who skipped the Grammys last year, is up for five awards: album of the year and best pop vocal album for Thank U, Next, record of the year and best pop solo performance for her hit single “7 Rings” and best pop duo/group performance for “Boyfriend.”
PJ Morton & His Daughter
Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton posed with daughter Peyton after winning the Grammy for R&B song of the year for his single “Say So.” Morton is also up for R&B album of the year for Paul and traditional R&B performance for his song “Built for Love.”
Anderson .Paak & His Family
The musician and wife Jae Lin’s son Soul Rasheed stole the spotlight on the red carpet for the second year in a row in his high-fashion Gucci ensemble.
Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
The superstar sibling duo took the carpet by storm in their custom Gucci ensembles. “We’ve got the whole group, dad and mom, me and Billie,” Finneas, Billie’s older brother and producer, said during PeopleTV’s Grammys red carpet pre-show on Sunday. “Someone will embarrass somebody of course. That’s the whole deal and that’s the best part.”
Finneas has already won the Grammy for best engineered album, non-classical and producer of the year, non-classical for his work on Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Meanwhile, Billie is up for six awards, including album of the year, record of the year, song of the year for “Bad Guy,” pop solo performance and best new artist. The youngest nominee this year, 17-year-old Billie — who is the youngest singer in the award show’s history to be nominated in all four major categories — was already announced as winner of the Grammy for best pop vocal album.
Ozzy & Kelly Osbourne
Days after revealing his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly held hands and laughed their way down the carpet, where Ozzy’s wife Sharon was working as a reporter for CBS.
Nipsey Hussle's Family
The late rapper posthumously won his first Grammy award on Sunday for best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle.” His partner Lauren London, who is mom to his 2-year-old son Kross, accepted the honor on his behalf. London paid tribute to Hussle onstage at the pre-telecast ceremony alongside his grandmother Margaret Boutte, his sister Samantha Smith, his daughter Emani Asghedom and music executive Steven Carless.
“I speak on behalf of our family … in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel,” said London. “Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. And God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom, and something that we will forever be able to live with.”
Camila Cabello's Father
The “Señorita” singer, who is nominated for her first Grammy for best pop duo/group performance, shared a sweet embrace with her dad Alejandro Cabello on the red carpet before hitting the stage, where she serenaded him with her song “First Man” in a tear-jerking performance.
The Jonas Brothers
More than 10 years after their last Grammys nomination, Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas made their grand return to music’s biggest night with two nominations and a powerhouse performance of their new single, “What a Man Gotta Do.”