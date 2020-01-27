Diplo Weighs In After Sia Admits She Texted Him for 'No-Strings Sex': 'She's a Loose Cannon'

Diplo is keeping his lips sealed when it comes to the possibility of a hook-up with his longtime friend and collaborator Sia.

The DJ, 41, stayed mum when pressed on whether he’d taken up Sia on her offer for “no-strings sex,” of which she told the world in a recent GQ article.

“That’s no comment,” Diplo told PeopleTV at the 62nd annual Grammy awards Sunday. “I love her to death and I value our relationship a lot more.”

The “Chandelier” singer, 44, made headlines earlier this month after she admitted that she’d sent Diplo a rather blunt text offering him a friends with benefits situation.

“This year I wrote him [Diplo] a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship … If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up,’” she told GQ.

Diplo said he had no idea Sia would share their private texts with the world, but that he wasn’t surprised, as it matches her “spontaneous” personality.

“She’s a loose cannon, and she does whatever she wants,” he said. “She’s spontaneous and insane, so I love her for that.”

The two artists are longtime friends and collaborators, and both are members of the supergroup LSD, which also includes British rapper Labrinth.

“Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship because he’s super-duper hot,” Sia admitted to the outlet.

Just as Diplo praised her on Sunday, she praised him in the same interview, calling him “the sweetest thing in the world,” but “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met” when it comes to his personal relationships — and during photoshoots.

“He doesn’t think that he’s good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem,” she said. “It’s so interesting because he’s one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it.”

LSD debuted in 2018 with their single “Genius,” and later released five additional songs (the most popular being “Thunderclouds”) before coming out with their self-titled album in April.

Diplo, a three-time Grammy winner who is set to perform a version of “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS and more, was most recently linked to fellow DJ Chantel Jeffries, with whom he was spotted cuddling on a beach in Mexico earlier this month.

Sia, meanwhile, split from filmmaker Erik Lang in 2016.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.