Demi Lovato to Take the Stage at the 2020 Grammys in Her First Performance Since Overdose

Demi Lovato is making her return to the stage on music’s biggest night!

On Tuesday, the singer — who hasn’t performed live since before her drug overdose in July 2018 — announced on Instagram that she would be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The announcement came just over a month after she posted a cryptic message saying, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….”

In the caption of Tuesday’s Instagram, Lovato, 27, referenced her cryptic December post.

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing 😇😝,” the pop star captioned the photo.

The Recording Academy confirmed the news of Lovato’s upcoming performance on Twitter after her Instagram post.

The musician has been open about her sobriety journey after overdosing at her home in Hollywood Hills in July 2018 — and has recently dropped hints about a return to music. Though Lovato has not officially announced a new single or album, any new music would be the first solo offering from the star since she left rehab in November 2018.

Her last single, “Sober,” came out June 2018, about one month before the overdose.

Lovato last hinted at new music in November when she shared photos and videos from inside the recording studio. In the images, she and Grammy-nominated record producer Warren “Oak” Felder were hard at work.

“Wouldn’t y’all like to hear … ” Lovato captioned a soundless video of the record producer — who produced five tracks on Lovato’s last album, Tell Me You Love Me, including its lead 2017 single “Sorry Not Sorry” — jamming out to a track.

“Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics — the ones who support me and whatever makes me happy,” the singer wrote on top of a photo of a microphone from inside the studio.

“If you hating — that ain’t you,” she added. “BYE.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Teases New Music: ‘Next Time You Hear from Me, I’ll Be Singing’

Image zoom Demi Lovato/Instagram

In November, at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles, Lovato opened up about addiction and recovery in her first major interview since the overdose, revealing that she now feels stronger than ever.

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” she said at the time. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”

She later added: “I wouldn’t change the direction of my life for anything. … I would never regret anything. I love the person that I am today.”

Image zoom Demi Lovato Rich Fury/Getty Images

RELATED: Demi Lovato Gets New Tattoo That Represents ‘A Birth of the Spirit’ After Austin Wilson Split

Alicia Keys will host the 2020 Grammys, which will also feature performances from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and more.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.