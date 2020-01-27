Priyanka and Nick, Chrissy and John & All of the Other Stars Who Turned the 2020 Grammys Into Date Night
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra got silly with her husband — who’s nominated tonight for best duo/group performance with the Jonas Brothers — on the red carpet.
Kevin & Danielle Jonas
#CoupleGoals! The oldest Jonas showed his brothers how red carpet PDA is done.
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Turner is attending her first Grammy Awards tonight to support her hubby, Joe Jonas.
Sean Larkin & Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey and her new boyfriend, Sean Larkin, made their red carpet debut.
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
The supermodel and her Tokio Hotel guitarist showed us what a couple with amazing hair is supposed to look like.
Keyshia Ka'Oir & Gucci Mane
Bow down to Keyshia Ka’Oir’s bow and this dynamic couple’s all-black ‘fits.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Orange you glad Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed up to the Grammys?
Catherine Shepherd & Brandi Carlile
Partners who rock powersuits together, stay together.
Craig Dillingham & Tanya Tucker
Country legend Tanya Tucker planted a kiss on her boyfriend, Craig Dillingham.
Quavo & Saweetie
Quavo couldn’t help but show his main squeeze some major PDA.
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid
Dua Lipa and her boyfriend looked runway ready.
Luis Fonsi & Águeda López
Fonsi and his wife made sure to bring some sparkle to the carpet.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
The couple geared up for their joint performance by rocking these looks.
James Blake & Jameela Jamil
The Good Place star’s boyfriend, musician James Blake, didn’t walk away with a Grammy, but that didn’t stop the pair from slaying the carpet.
Claudia Sulewski & Finneas O'Connell
Billie Eilish’s big brother gave his girlfriend a smooch on the carpet.
Chanel Dijon & DJ Mustard
Dijon and Mustard are a match made in heaven.