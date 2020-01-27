Priyanka and Nick, Chrissy and John & All of the Other Stars Who Turned the 2020 Grammys Into Date Night

Who do you think deserves the award for cutest couple?
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 26, 2020 08:17 PM

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra got silly with her husband — who’s nominated tonight for best duo/group performance with the Jonas Brothers — on the red carpet.

Kevin & Danielle Jonas

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

#CoupleGoals! The oldest Jonas showed his brothers how red carpet PDA is done. 

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner 

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Turner is attending her first Grammy Awards tonight to support her hubby, Joe Jonas. 

Sean Larkin & Lana Del Rey

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lana Del Rey and her new boyfriend, Sean Larkin, made their red carpet debut. 

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The supermodel and her Tokio Hotel guitarist showed us what a couple with amazing hair is supposed to look like. 

Keyshia Ka'Oir & Gucci Mane

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bow down to Keyshia Ka’Oir’s bow and this dynamic couple’s all-black ‘fits. 

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Orange you glad Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed up to the Grammys?

Catherine Shepherd & Brandi Carlile

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Partners who rock powersuits together, stay together. 

Craig Dillingham & Tanya Tucker

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Country legend Tanya Tucker planted a kiss on her boyfriend, Craig Dillingham. 

Quavo & Saweetie

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Quavo couldn’t help but show his main squeeze some major PDA.  

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Dua Lipa and her boyfriend looked runway ready. 

Luis Fonsi & Águeda López

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Fonsi and his wife made sure to bring some sparkle to the carpet. 

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

John Shearer/Getty

The couple geared up for their joint performance by rocking these looks. 

James Blake & Jameela Jamil

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Good Place star’s boyfriend, musician James Blake, didn’t walk away with a Grammy, but that didn’t stop the pair from slaying the carpet. 

Claudia Sulewski & Finneas O'Connell

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Billie Eilish’s big brother gave his girlfriend a smooch on the carpet. 

Chanel Dijon & DJ Mustard

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dijon and Mustard are a match made in heaven. 

