Common Remembers Kobe Bryant at 2020 Grammys, Sends Love to His Family: 'God Bless His Soul'

The Kobe Bryant tributes continue to pour in.

Common joined a slew of celebrities to honor the late basketball legend on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards hours after he and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

“In these situations, I’m doing my best to just give it to the creator, and just try to spread the joy that we can have and think about the positive things and send as much love to his family,” he told E!’s Ryan Seacrest.

“We all feel it in our own way but his family, his loved ones feel it in another way,” continued the rapper and actor, 47. “I’m just giving it to God and hopefully, today we can celebrate through music and different things, but there’s nothing that can take away from what life is.”

“I just want to say, God bless his soul and his daughter, and everyone who was on that helicopter,” he added. “Man, it just makes you think about people in the world. And we love him.”

A number of stars also shared their condolences and memories of the former NBA star on the red carpet, including BJ the Chicago Kid, Wyclef Jean and Diplo. Others opted to skip press.

“He was so young,” Diplo told Seacrest. “My age, 41. And he had so much more to do. To be here at Staples right now, and to look up, we see his jersey up there. Just feel the energy because we do the Grammys right here but you know, 82 games a year they’re playing in the stadium. Kobe brought this energy to Los Angeles for 20 years.”

Host Alicia Keys opened the awards ceremony with a tribute to Bryant alongside Boys II Men.

Bryant died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and an additional seven other people when their helicopter went down in Calabasas, California, authorities said at a press conference.

Bryant and Gianna are survived by Vanessa, Bryant’s 37-year-old wife, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.