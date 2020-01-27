Date Night! Jessie J and Channing Tatum Spotted Sharing an Intimate Kiss at Grammys Afterparty

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are in love and not afraid to show it!

On Sunday night, the couple — who recently rekindled their romance after taking a month-long break — showed up to her label Republic Records’ 2020 Grammys afterparty together ready to have a good time.

Upon arriving, the “Bang Bang” singer and Magic Mike star immediately began dancing with a group of their friends at a private table and laughing over cocktails.

They were never too far apart from one another throughout the night, chatting over their drinks and even sharing a sweet and intimate kiss. At one point, they were met by Hailee Steinfeld, who stopped by their table to chat and take pictures with Jessie.

Jessie, 31, uploaded a few videos to her Instagram Story from the date night, even sharing a goofy one of the couple dancing before they nervously introduce themselves to one another as if they were meeting for the first time.

Tatum, 39, and Jessie, who were first linked in October 2018, made their red carpet debut on Friday at MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles following a month-long break from their relationship after dating for a little over a year.

PEOPLE had confirmed their split in December, with a source saying at the time that the two parted ways as “good friends” without any “drama.”

The U.K. native shared a PDA-filled video from their first public date night as a couple again, showing Tatum affectionately kissing Jessie on her cheek over and over again.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” she captioned the clip.

“When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way,” the star continued. “Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum.”

She then added, “The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”

Tatum also confirmed their relationship status just hours before they hit the red carpet, with the actor sharing a silly selfie of the couple.

“Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!” he captioned the photo, which showed him and Jessie wearing unicorn hats as she gave him a sweet kiss on the cheek.

The couple also attended the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, posting about that outing on social media as well.