Camila Cabello Brings Her Dad to 2020 Grammys — and Performs an Emotional Song Dedicated to Him

Camila Cabello made her dad cry at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

When the singer took the stage for her performance, she dedicated the song “First Man” to her father, Alejandro, who was her date to the awards show. As she sang lyrics like “I swear on my heart that he’s a good man / I know you’ll stay up late just waiting for me / You held me so tight, now someone else can /But you were the first man that really loved me,” her dad cried in the audience.

Toward the end of the song, when the lyrics transitioned into the “Havana” singer singing about walking down the aisle, Cabello walked off the stage and went to hold her tearful father’s hands as she finished the ballad.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily when she released her album Romance in December, Cabello revealed that the song she dedicated to her dad was about him seeing her in her relationship. “This song is basically about when I was in my first serious relationship, I had never brought a boy home before,” she said. “My dad hadn’t seen me dating or whatever. He was just like very sensitive about it.”

“I think that’s the first time that he really felt that,” she continued. “And so he felt really protective over me and I just think that is the sweetest thing. I think the song is going to be like wine to me. Like I think when I’m like 90 years old and if someday I’m just listening back to my songs, I think it’s just going to get more and more important to me as time goes on.”

Earlier in the night, the “Havana” singer walked the carpet with her father. Boyfriend Shawn Mendes walked separately, which caused a mild uproar on the Internet.

Shawn Mendes arrived solo on the Grammys 2020 red carpet in a custom berry-colored Louis Vuitton suit he paired with sleek black boots also by the French label. Mendes and Cabello officially started dating back in July and are nominated for best pop duo/group performance together for their joint single “Señorita.”

Should she and Mendes win, Cabello revealed the unconventional outfit change she would make to grace the Grammys stage while speaking with Radio.com on Wednesday.

“If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk onstage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise,” the 22-year-old teased, referencing the musical duo’s Grammy acceptance speech in 2017.

However, Cabello quickly admitted she was “just kidding.”

“I gotta work out before I do that,” she laughed.

