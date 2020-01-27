Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Both 'Old Town Road' Grammys to 'Kobe and His Beautiful Daughter' Gianna

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X snagged their first-ever Grammys together.

On Sunday, the collaborators won best music video for “Old Town Road,” their mega-popular song that blends pop, country and rap for a catchy tune that’s also nominated for record of the year and also won best pop duo/group performance.

On Twitter, Cyrus dedicated the wins to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning prior to the Grammys ceremony.

Cyrus wrote, “So honored to win Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. I’d like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter. Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPKobe @LilNasX #OTR.”

Speaking with E!‘s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony, Cyrus, 58, shared his praise for Lil Nas X, 20, and his trailblazing genre-bending talents.

“I’ve got to thank this young man right here for being a visionary and looking at music as there are no walls, you know,” said Cyrus, adding that Lil Nas X “took the walls down.”

Added Lil Nas X, “My vision was to bring these two genres together, and it worked out much better than I even expected.”

Also nominated for best music video were The Chemical Brothers for “We’ve Got To Try,” Gary Clark Jr. for “This Land,” FKA Twigs for “Cellophane” and Tove Lo for “Glad He’s Gone.”

When “Old Town Road” shattered records in July — it made history by becoming the longest-running No. 1 single to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart — Lil Nas X shared his reaction on Instagram, sharing how drastically his life has changed.

“Thank you to every single person who has been apart of this journey. As I said before, it’s just the beginning! 🖤🤠🐎⚡️,” Lil Nas X wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption with a behind-the-scenes look at recording with the country star.

When the rapper’s viral country-trap song was removed from Billboard’s Hot Country chart upon its release, Cyrus spoke out about whether the song should be classified as “country.” In a statement to Rolling Stone, Billboard said the track “does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

“It was so obvious to me after hearing the song just one time,” Cyrus wrote on Twitter in April. “I was thinking, what’s not country about it? What’s the rudimentary element of a country and western song? Then I thought, it’s honest, humble, and has an infectious hook, and a banjo. What the hell more do ya need?”

