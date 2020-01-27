Billie Eilish Wins Record of the Year at Grammys as She Becomes Youngest Artist to Sweep Top 4

Billie Eilish might’ve gotten “everything i wanted” tonight.

The 18-year-old musician just earned record of the year for her song “Bad Guy,” meaning the star swept all four major categories of the night, including album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

The singer, who was the second-most nominated artist of the night, is the youngest musician to ever be nominated — and win — all four.

Eilish skipped a speech, instead taking to the microphone alongside brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell for a quick “Thank you” in unison before quickly leaving the stage.

The duo had only just left the stage after previously accepting the award for album of the year.

“Mainly I think the fans deserve everything. I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight, because they’re the only reason any of us are here at all,” Eilish previously told the crowd as she accepted her best new artist prize. “So, thank you to the fans… You guys make this worth it.”

Lizzo and Eilish are the first to be nominated in all four general field categories since Sam Smith in 2015.

Also nominated in the record of the year category were Bon Iver for “Hey, Ma,” Ariana Grande for “7 Rings,” H.E.R. for “Hard Place,” Khalid and Disclosure for “Talk,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for “Old Town Road,” Lizzo for “Truth Hurts” and Post Malone and Swae Lee for “Sunflower.”

Last year, Childish Gambino took home the record of the year award for “This is America.” In 2018, Bruno Mars took home the prize for “24K Magic.”

The 62nd Grammy Awards aired live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.