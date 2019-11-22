Billie Eilish Admits She Slept Through Her Six Grammy Nominations: 'I Was Knocked Out'

When Billie Eilish falls asleep, there is one place she doesn’t go — to watch herself be nominated for the Grammys!

The 17-year-old singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, where she admitted to the late-night host that she was sound asleep when news broke Wednesday that she scored six Grammy noms.

Kimmel congratulated the “Bad Guy” artist on her first-time nominations and proceeded to ask if she was awake for the announcement.

“No,” Eilish smiled, shaking her head. “That went up at, like, 5 a.m. I’m not gonna wake up for that!” she joked.

“I was knocked out,” she continued. “My mom came and woke me up and I was, like, half asleep, like, ‘Cool.'”

RELATED: Grammys 2020 Nominations: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X Earn Multiple Nods — See the Full List

Despite sleeping through the event, Eilish told Kimmel that being nominated means a lot to the singer.

“I mean, the Grammys is the Grammys. As cool as everything else is, it’s like, the Grammys,” she shared, explaining that she felt a personal connection to the awards show.

“I’ve watched that every single year of my entire life,” she said before quipping, “Judging all the girls’ ugly ass dresses.”

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel Live

“Every year, my family and me, we would all sit in the living room and watch the Grammys,” she told the host.

“We never missed it, so the fact that I’m the same little girl watching that in my living room, and then I’m still in that same living room being nominated for six?” she exclaimed. “Like, what is that?”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Announces Dates for Where Do We Go? World Tour — Will Hit the Road in 2020

Eilish is the youngest nominee in Grammys history to be nominated in all four general field categories: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

She is nominated alongside her brother and producer, Finneas O’Connell, in the record of the year, album of the year and song of the year categories for her single “Bad Guy” and her debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The 62nd Grammy Awards are set to take place Jan. 26, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.