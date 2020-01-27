Billie Eilish Says She's 'Happier' and Wants to Tell People 'It Does Get Better'

Billie Eilish recently opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety, admitting she almost committed suicide in 2018.

While speaking on PeopleTV’s 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet pre-show on Sunday, 18-year-old Eilish expanded on why she opened up about her mental health battle during an interview with Gayle King last week.

“I’m happier and I want to tell people that it does get better,” Eilish, who’s up for six Grammys this year, said. “It genuinely does and I fully did not think it would and I want that to be known. I want it to be clear that it’s like, if you be patient with yourself and work on what’s going to make you feel better in your life, you’ll be okay.”

The “Bad Guy” singer told King, 65, on The Gayle King Grammy Special, “I genuinely didn’t think I would make it to 17.”

“It’s a lot,” Eilish continued to PeopleTV’s PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE senior editor Janine Rubenstein of exposing those raw feelings. “It feels like a little weird and exposed but I did it to myself clearly. It’s just weird ‘cause everybody’s got an opinion. To hear people thinking that’s it’s like wasn’t real or like wasn’t genuine, it’s really weird.”

Regardless of people’s opinions, no one can argue with the fact that Eilish earned the second-most Grammy nominations this year, including in major categories like song of the year, record of the year and best new artist.

