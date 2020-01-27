Billie Eilish Feels 'Like a Fan That Was Let In' at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish is experiencing a bit of impostor syndrome at her first Grammy Awards.

With six nominations, the 18-year-old “bad guy” singer is one of the most-nominated artists at music’s biggest award show — but she still admitted to feeling out of place.

“I feel like a fan was let in, like I feel like a fan” Eilish told E! red carpet host Ryan Seacrest on Sunday, ahead of the 2020 show in Los Angeles. “I feel like they accidentally were like, ‘Oh shoot, we didn’t mean to let her in,’ you know I mean, like I feel like I’m not supposed to be here.”

Seacrest, 45, reassured the best new artist nominee that she was absolutely supposed to be there.

“Everyone’s anticipating your arrival and excited for your arrival,” he told Eilish.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music’s biggest night.

The host also brought up a previous conversation with Eilish, who had told him that she didn’t expect anyone to listen to her music.

“I thought nobody would like it,” she said. “Yeah, I don’t know I just like I feel like the main thing I’ve learned is like, I have no clue what to expect at all, like everything is what I think is not going to be.”

Image zoom Billie Eilish at the 2020 Grammys Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Eilish also shared that her song for the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, which she wrote with brother Finneas O’Connell, was “done.”

She said that it was a dream come true.

“I feel like it was one of those things where like writing a Bond theme song is like, one of the, I feel like, the biggest goal is in life as a musician and a songwriter,” she told Seacrest.

“I think subconsciously and consciously we’ve been trying to write a Bond theme for like, our whole lives,” she continued, about her and her brother.

RELATED: See the Complete List of the Grammys 2020 Winners

Eilish has already won the Grammy for best pop vocal album for her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

She’s also nominated for album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo vocal performance and best new artist.

PeopleTV’s PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons, PEOPLE Senior Editor Janine Rubenstein and Entertainment Weekly Senior News Editor Gerrad Hall are co-hosting a live red carpet pre-show ahead of the awards ceremony. Catch the full livestream above at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

Tune into the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.